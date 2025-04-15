Why are MLB players wearing 42 today? Everything to know about Jackie Robinson day

A tradition unlike any other. The famous words uttered by legendary commentator Jim Nantz regarding The Masters each year could apply to Major League Baseball as well. This is a sport with some rich history that will never be forgotten.

On Tuesday, it will be difficult to tell players apart from afar as they will all be donning the same number on the back of their jersey. No names, just the No. 42. This is to honor the trailblazer who changed Major League Baseball for the better in a more-than-challenging era.

Why is April 15 Jackie Robinson Day across MLB?

78 years ago to the day, Major League Baseball changed forever. A man by the name of Jackie Robinson broke MLB's color barrier when he made his debut as a first baseman for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. Nearly 80 years later, we continue to celebrate the path he paved for everyone to have the opportunity to fulfill their dream, regardless of their skin color.

Major League Baseball has always done a fantastic job celebrating Jackie Robinson Day, but it sounds like they are upping their game even more in 2025.

Why are MLB players wearing No. 42 today?

In addition to all coaches and players wearing the jersey No. 42 today — Robinson's number throughout his career with the Dodgers — players will honor Robinson during batting practice with Nike t-shirts that have the phrase “Breaking Barriers” emblazoned on the front.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase their own merchandise to celebrate Robinson with stadiums across the league selling royal blue socks and “other Robinson-focused items”, according to MLB.com. Not only will Jackie Robinson Day be celebrated at ballparks around America today but all day long on MLB Network with exclusive coverage from the Jackie Robinson Museum at 10 a.m. ET then again at 5 p.m. ET.

Another interesting way this historic day is being celebrated is in the Minor Leagues, where a game between the Clearwater Threshers and Palm Beach Cardinals will get underway at 6:42 p.m. ET in a ballpark, Holman Stadium, where Robinson once played when it served as the Dodgers’ spring training home.

If you enjoy baseball and you enjoy history, April 15 is a day for you. Don’t miss out on celebrating arguably the most momentous event in baseball history thanks to No. 42, Jackie Robinson.