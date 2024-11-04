Why are Monday's NBA games scheduled so oddly?
By Quinn Everts
If you looked at the NBA schedule for Monday, November 4th and thought "Why are the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat tipping off in Miami at 8:15 EST?" or "Why does every single team play today?" any similar questions about the weird staggered schedule which starts at 7 PM EST and has a game tip-off every 15 minutes until 10:30 PM, you're not alone. Every NBA team is in action tonight, with each game getting its own tipoff time. But... why?
While you shouldn't complain about 15 NBA games in one night — it sounds like a dream quite frankly, and we can't wait — it's still a fair question. The NBA's marathon on Monday night precedes a completely empty NBA slate on Tuesday with no games at all, as the NBA continues its effort to get folks to hit the polls and vote on Tuesday in the 2024 Presidential Election.
This is the second time the NBA will put a hold on all games on the first Tuesday in November, also doing so in 2022 for US midterm elections.
The NBA goes silent on Election Day in the US
November 5th is Election Day in the United States and for the second time, the NBA will not play any games on an important day in the country, hoping to give fans — and the league's 450 players, its coaches, team staffs and arena staffs — plenty of time to go to their local polling stations or drop boxes and cast their ballots.
The league even has an "Election Hub" on its website with PSAs from players and information about where to vote, how to register and why casting a vote is so important in the US. However, the NBA and its teams do not endorse any specific candidates.
We must agree with the NBA on this one. Go out and vote on Tuesday! It's a big day, you won't miss any basketball, plus voting in your local elections helps build the community you live in.