Why the Braves should not be ruled out of the running for more outfield help
By Austin Owens
The Atlanta Braves have had an interesting offseason. Starting pitchers Max Fried and Charlie Morton signed elsewhere in free agency and trusty left-handed reliever A.J. Minter went to the division rival New York Mets.
After weeks of sitting idle, general manager Alex Anthopoulos salvaged the Braves' offseason in a way by inking Jurickson Profar to a three-year deal worth $42 million. This move leaves Atlanta with enough cap space to improve their weakened rotation and/or relief core. While this should be Anthopoulos' primary focus do not be surprised if Atlanta continues to explore the possibility of adding another outfielder even after acquiring Profar.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Jurickson Profar gives the Braves options
When the Braves signed Jurickson Profar, the thought was that he would be an everyday starter in the outfield. With Ronald Acuna Jr. still sidelined on Opening Day, Brian Snitker's current outfield is projected to be: Michael Harris II, Jarred Kelenic and Jurickson Profar. Obviously when Acuna returns, he would replace Kelenic. So where would another outfielder fit on this roster?
Profar has experience playing multiple positions, including second base and shortstop. Aside from his 2021 all-star season, Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia's performance has been sub-par. Atlanta could explore moving Profar to shortstop and trading Arcia in a package to acquire another outfielder.
When completely healthy, the Braves will have Spencer Strider, Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach in their rotation and will just need one more back-end starter. This will be a cheap need to meet and could even happen within the organization if someone like Bryce Elder, Ian Anderson or A.J. Smith-Shawver could step up. This could allow Anthopoulos to look at other areas to improve.
One potential trade partner that could make sense for the Atlanta Braves is the Chicago White Sox. Luis Robert Jr. is on the trading block and is coming off of a down year but could provide some serious power for the Braves, especially if he is plugged into a lineup that has protection in front and behind him.