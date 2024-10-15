The biggest reason why Cowboys fans should root against Mike McCarthy getting fired
By John Buhler
History has a strange way of repeating itself sometimes. For the last 30 years, the Dallas Cowboys have devolved from America's Team to America's Fat Cats. Nobody on their team today remembers when Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin helped Jimmy Johnson, and Barry Switzer, win three Super Bowls in four years. This team has not been to an NFC Championship since 1995-96!
After seeing Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions stuff Mike McCarthy's Cowboys into a locker before lighting it on fire, I get that everybody and their brother wants McCarthy on the first flight out of town for good. Then again, we have to come to grips with the harshest of realities when it comes to the Cowboys. For very obvious Jerry Jones reasons, they won't be getting the best coaching candidates.
If you think Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Houston Texans head coach Bobby Slowik or even former Tennessee Titans head coach and current Cleveland Browns staffer Mike Vrabel are going to have a sleepover at Jones' place, you are a moron! I am skeptical that this will be the best job that opens up this offseason cycle. All three will take a better job than Dallas if offered both positions.
If and when Jones decides to move on from McCarthy, look for him to hire a coach he can control.
Only twice has Jones hired a head coach he could not control: Johnson initially, and later Bill Parcells.
Firing Mike McCarthy would not solve the Dallas Cowboys' biggest issue
As a person with a bachelors degree in business administration, majoring in business management, it continues to baffle me how bad some organizations are at identifying and empowering true leaders. Being a manager is a position of servitude. The minute you forget that, you lose hard. While Jones once had two coaches who were worth a damn, he would rather win press conferences than games.
You strive to find proactive solutions to problems. If they are creative or cutting edge, even better. The point is the Cowboys have been too reactionary as a franchise because Jones has too much money and too big of an ego to ever get it right. He has seen his last Super Bowl parade, and that was in February 1996 when I was in kindergarten. I am 35 years old, old enough to party and be President.
What I am getting at is if the normal eight head-coaching positions open up, Dallas will probably be the third, fourth or fifth-best job. It is one of 32, but it is closer to league average than it is to the top five. When you live in the past, you get lapped. The NFL is running circles around Jones' head like it is the Daytona 500. Johnson won't come. Slowik probably won't. Maybe you can hope to land Vrabel?
Who wants to coach a team where the owner is the biggest star and the quarterback is so average?