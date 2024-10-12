Why Deion Sanders desperately needs an upset win against Kansas State
The Colorado Buffaloes are set to face off against top 25 ranked Kansas State and it's clear that a win could be the statement that second-year head coach Deion Sanders needs as he starts to guide the program back to national title contention.
Sanders leads his program into this matchup with a somewhat shocking 4-1 record. The program's only loss came against an above-average Nebraska squad with the Buffaloes' offense leading the way towards them already matching last season win total.
The football legend's squad is likely on their way towards a bowl game but the head coach is hoping for more with star QB Shedeur Sanders and WR/CB Travis Hunter looking like the best players in the nation yet again this season.
Sanders, who is the son of the older Sanders, has thrown for 1,630 yards this season and 14 touchdowns. Hunter has caught 46 passes for 561 yards and six touchdowns this season while playing well on the defensive side of the ball as well.
Although the squad had a statement victory in their opening game last season against what seemed to be a top-25 team in TCU, Sanders Buffaloes' could use a win over top-25 Kansas State for the short-term and long-term.
Deion Sanders could use a win over top-25 Kansas State
While the Buffaloes will struggle to defend against the Wildcats, it's possible that Colorado could win in an offensive shootout if stars like Sanders and Hunter put up the video game numbers that they are capable of.
Although a possible winning streak seems unlikely with Colorado's extremely weak defense, there is a chance that a win against Kansas State would provide Sanders the necessary boost needed for his program to be ranked in the AP poll for a couple of weeks. This could allow the head coach to have the necessary good football-related publicity for him to build a national title contender after Sanders and Hunter likely leave the program after this season.
Whether a possible top-25 win for Colorado would be extremely impactful towards recruiting is unknown but it's clear that Sanders could use a top-25 win for the program to launch a campaign at a possible at-large playoff berth this season.