Why did Caleb Downs transfer to Ohio State? Nick Saban’s departure gave OSU a star
Caleb Downs didn’t want to leave Alabama. He told reporters ahead of the College Football Playoff Championship on Monday night that he was set on finishing his career in Tuscaloosa.
Then Nick Saban abruptly retired from coaching, leaving a 30-day transfer portal window open for any player looking to land with another team. That left Downs to decide between Georgia and Ohio State, his top two choices.
He ultimately chose the Buckeyes, which quickly turned into a shot to win a national championship as Ohio State and Notre Dame are set to battle for college football supremacy on Monday.
And it was a massive move for Downs because choosing Ohio State not just gave him a chance to play for a national championship year one, it also gave him a shot to shine on one of the top teams.
As a true freshman, he recorded 107 tackles with two interceptions and a forced fumble at Alabama. He also had a punt return for a touchdown. This season, he had two interceptions and a punt return for a touchdown as well.
How Caleb Downs was the perfect transfer portal addition for Ohio State’s defense
Downs has been in the spotlight practically all season for Ohio State. And largely, that’s because he transferred in from Alabama. But more so because he’s such a dangerous player on the defense.
He garners a lot of attention because he’s just that good. And his already big role is going to be massive in the national championship game. Expect Downs to play closer to the line of scrimmage against Notre Dame.
Riley Leonard, while being a decent quarterback, is a potent runner. And the safety's role in the run game is going to be critical to keep the Fighting Irish from taking off in the game. Marcus Freeman and the offensive staff have dialed up quarterback draws and often try to utilize Leonard’s size at the goal line.
Ohio State faltered on a play from Steve Sarkisan and Texas when they turned to Arch Manning on a fourth down play in the Cotton Bowl. Downs and the Buckeyes defense can’t allow plays like that to happen if they want to win the program’s first national title since 2014.
Downs adds a dynamic to this Buckeyes defense that might not be as dominant if he didn’t transfer in. He may not have wanted to leave Bama, but he certainly can’t be mad with how his new team has panned out.