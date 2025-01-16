Why did Will Howard transfer to Ohio State? The road from Manhattan to Columbus
Will Howard needed a reset. He had one year of eligibility left and aside from a conference championship as the starting quarterback for Kansas State, hadn’t really reached a level of success beyond conference play.
Ohio State was an opportunity to achieve something he never did at Kansas State and something most people never get the chance to accomplish. He wanted a shot at a national championship. And he’ll get that on Monday.
The first College Football Playoff national championship game featured in the 12-team playoff will commence on Monday and it will feature two transfer quarterbacks. Getting to the national championship game was no easy feat.
And while he led Ohio State to dominant wins over Tennessee, Oregon and a 14-point win over Texas in the semifinal, Howard’s goal is one step closer to that goal coming to fruition. But his road to Ohio State wasn’t as easy as his College Football Playoff debut has been.
How Will Howard made the most of his final season in college football, leading Ohio State to title game
Howard landed at Ohio State after then freshman quarterback Avery Johnson proved he was ready to take over last season. Howard could have returned, but he realized there wasn’t anything left for him at Kansas State.
After getting benched and seemingly pushed out of the locker room, Howard opted for the transfer portal. And for a moment he was considering Notre Dame, according to an On3 story. But he said its pursuit of Riley Leonard ultimately ended his interest.
And so he opted for Ohio State. It was the perfect situation for him. The Buckeyes were disgruntled with Kyle McCord despite a good season. They were going to be aggressive in the portal to get a replacement or at least someone to contend for the starting spot.
Most importantly, they wanted a quarterback that would help them win the most important game of the season. Howard talked a big game, but didn’t perform like he should have against Michigan.
That game sparked a new life not just in him, but in this team. Because the tear they’ve been on in the College Football Playoff was to prove what we knew all along: They were the best team in college football.
Ohio State reportedly coughed up $1 million for Will Howard. They’re getting their money’s worth as he can do something no Ohio State quarterback has done since Cardale Jones back in 2014.
Howard can accomplish something neither Justin Fields nor C.J. Stroud could, despite not being as talented as them. And it all happened because he took a chance on himself when it seemed like his career was practically over.
Kansas State was ready to move on from Howard and that allowed him to transfer to a contender. And now he’s one win away from being a national champion.