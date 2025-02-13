Why do the New York Yankees have a facial hair policy? A full backstory
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees are one of the most storied franchises not only in baseball, but in all of professional sports. They have won 27 World Series titles and have brought in the biggest names in the sport to help them win. The iconic "NY" logo is a fashion statement, with many fans and even non-baseball fans donning the hat. Not to mention, the famous navy blue pinstripes on their home uniforms are viewed as the greatest in sports.
The Yankees obviously have the history and the championships, but there are also some rules. Well, there's one rule in particular that fans and non-fans of the team can agree on — the facial hair policy. If a player joins the Yankees, they can no longer sport a beard. Instead, they can either have just a mustache, or go completely clean shaven.
For instance, the Yankees traded for former Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams. Entering 2025 spring training, Williams walked into the team's facility with a full beard, which he's sported for the majority of his career. But by the following day, Williams emerged on the practice field sporting just a mustache.
So, why did the Yankees enact the facial hair policy? And why does it still continue to this day?
When did the Yankees implement their facial hair policy?
The Yankees' facial hair policy began in 1973 and was the idea of the team's former owner George Steinbrenner.
Shortly after taking over the team, Steinbrenner expressed his disapproval of some of the players sporting long hair and facial hair. With that, Steinbrenner notably wrote down the players' names and jersey numbers and gave them to then-manager Ralph Houck and demanded that he reprimand them. Those players included Thurman Munson, Sparky Lyle, Bobby Murcer, Fritz Peterson, and Roy White.
Shortly thereafter, Steinbrenner implemented a personal appearance policy, stemming from his time in the United States Air Force. No player could have hair that went below their collar or facial hair besides mustaches. Steinbrenner said that he created this rule as a way to instill discipline on the team.
"I have nothing against long hair per se, but I’m trying to instill a certain sense of order and discipline in the ball club because I think discipline is important in an athlete," Steinbrenner said in 1978 in a New York Times interview, h/t MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
So any player who joined the team had to immediately trim their hair short and shave their beards if they sported them. Players who spotted long hair and beards, such as Johnny Damon and Gerrit Cole, all immediately trimmed their hair and saved off their beards quickly after joining the team.
Even after Steinbrenner's passing in 2010, the rule remains in effect at the request of his daughter, Jennifer. Hence why the team continues the personal appearance policy. Even though former players of the Yankees criticized the rule and pushed for it to be banished, it doesn't seen like it will ever go away.