Why don't the Las Vegas Aces have a first-round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft?
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Aces have been one of the best franchises in the WNBA since their founding as the Utah Starzz in 1997.
However, once the team moved to Las Vegas, they reached new heights, especially under new owner Mark Davis, current Las Vegas Raiders owner and son of legendary NFL pioneer Al Davis.
But, with the increased success and notoriety that the Aces and their players gained after two straight championships, Davis felt comfortable speaking out about the need for players in the W to be paid more. The organization took things a bridge too far, however, when dealing with free agent Dearica Hamby.
According to NBA Communications, the Aces did the following:
"The team violation involved promises of impermissible benefits in connection with negotiations for an extension of then Aces player Dearica Hamby’s player contract... It is critical that we uphold the values of integrity and fairness, which create a level playing field for our teams. The Aces failed to adhere to league rules and regulations and have been disciplined accordingly."- NBA Communications
Because of their actions, the Aces were stripped of their first-round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
The Aces got caught going the extra mile in their contract negotations
Las Vegas, because of a previous trade, did not have a pick in the first round of either the 2024 or 2023 Draft either, so the team has to go back to 2022 to find their most recent first rounder. To make matters worse, Kate Martin was selected in the second round in 2024 but then selected by the Golden State Valkyries in the expansion draft.
Elizabeth Kitley, a second round center chosen by the Aces last year, missed her rookie year with a torn ACL, so having her back is like an extra draft pick this year, in a way. The team also holds picks No. 13, 16, and 22 in the second round of this year's draft, as well as No. 35 in the third round.
Las Vegas is still a contender, but will have to find more depth in the draft or free agency. It's a bad year to lose a first round pick.