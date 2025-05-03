Why a Giants legend backtracked on allowing Abdul Carter to wear jersey number

The New York Giants' poor season earned them the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which they used to select the top-ranked defensive prospect, Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter.

Carter appears to be struggling a bit to get acclimated to his new environments. As a four-star recruit with offers from Division I programs, he’s likely grown accustomed to having his simple requests granted. In New York, he’s finding it much harder to not get rejected.

Second Giants legend rejects Abdul Carter from wearing jersey number

Carter had worn the No. 11 during his tenure at Penn State, which has traditionally been worn by linebackers but the Giants retired that jersey number for quarterback Phil Simms in 1995.

The two-time Super Bowl champion said ghe'd be open to bringing the jersey number of out retirement for Carter during an interview with FanDuel TV, but tradition ultimately won out. Simms reportedly told Gary Myers on Friday night that he was outvoted by his family and the number would stay retired. It's unknown if Carter actually sent out a request to Simms.

Carter initially requested to wear jersey No. 56, which the Giants retired after it was worn by all-time great linebacker Lawrence Taylor. The Hall of Famer politely refused Carter’s request.

After the refusals, Carter would be wise to take heed of Taylor’s advice to pick a number that isn’t retired and create his own legacy. "Get another number," Taylor said. "I don't care if it's double zero, and then make it famous."

Carter posted a light-hearted reaction to the news on social media after learning of Simms’ decision.

"Damn," Carter posted. “At this point I'mma be out there with just my last name on my jersey, no number ... [Just kidding], it's all love. Just wanna play football!”

Carter’s versatility and schematic flexibility could allow for him to be used in a variety of ways. He began his collegiate career as an outside linebacker, but he thrived after Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen moved him to defensive end on a four-man front in 2024. Carter led the FBS in tackles for loss (23.5) while ranking No. 2 in pressures (66) and No. 7 in sacks (12.5).

Although he lacks size, Carter dominated opposing offenses with his athleticism. His elite burst and rip moves allow him to win at the line of scrimmage, and he also possesses the ability to bend the corner and navigate shifting pockets.