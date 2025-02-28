Why Giants rumored Aaron Rodgers interest is actually in New York's best interest

Aaron Rodgers is looking for a new team after the New York Jets informed him they’d be parting ways. The 41-year-old doesn’t have plans to retire just yet, and a few teams are searching for a veteran quarterback this offseason.

One of those teams is the New York Giants. Rumors suggest the G-Men to be heavily interested in trading for Matthew Stafford. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the 37-year-old signal-caller returning to the Rams is likely.

Why Aaron Rodgers to the New York Giants actually makes sense

According to Pro Football Talk, Rodgers reached out to the Giants. If this is indeed true, it would make more sense for General Manager Joe Schoen to go after the four-time MVP. Brian Daboll and Schoen will be on the hot seat if they have another losing season. They’re undoubtedly trying to win in 2025. Trading for Stafford would require giving up draft assets, along with a potential contract extension. Meanwhile, Rodgers could sign a veteran minimum contract, as the Jets still owe him loads of money.

With stud left tackle Andrew Thomas returning from injury, New York would be able to offer the former Super Bowl quarterback protection. Malik Nabers proved he’s a budding superstar after recording 1,204 receiving yards in his rookie season. Tyrone Tracy emerged as a threat in the backfield and rushed for over 800 yards. In addition, they have studs on their defense. New York has an intriguing pass rush with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns.

Rodgers struggled early in 2024 but caught his stride mid-season. Across his last ten games with the Jets, he tallied 18 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions while throwing for 2,234 yards. Winning a Super Bowl with the Giants would be challenging, but Rodgers could lead them to the postseason if he has anything left in the tank.

If the future Hall of Famer can lead the G-Men to a postseason berth, it would give Daboll and Schoen another go-around in 2026. Therefore, the rumors of Rodgers staying at MetLife stadium could come to fruition.