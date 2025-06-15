Baseball uniforms may look a little different on Sunday, though it's for a good cause. As MLB teams celebrate a national holiday, they also pay homage to those who came before them. Yes, every baseball fanatic likely got their love of the sport from somewhere, which is why MLB rolls out specific mother's day and father's day garb on their respective holidays. On mother's day, players will wear pink to honor their moms. On father's day, light blue is the answer. Frankly, I can't recommend the hats and uniforms enough.

As someone who lost their father at a young age, father's day is always a bit complicated for me. Still, we all have father figures who helped us along the way, and that's who I choose to celebrate each June. My uncles and father-in-law have helped me become the man I am today – heck, I even text my mom. No matter who you are or your upbringing, odds are you have mentors. On Sunday, we celebrate them all around baseball.

Why is MLB wearing light blue today? Father's Day uniforms, explained

MLB teams don't always wear light blue uniforms on Father's Day. For example, this season the uniforms look the same as always, but players can choose to wear light blue arm bands, headbands, etc. to honor their influences. Any player you see wearing light blue on Sunday has chosen to do so.

Many MLB players were introduced to the game by their fathers. Heck, there are plenty of players whose dads are MLB alumni, including Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday.

When did MLB start the Father’s Day tradition?

MLB started its Father's Day tradition in 1996. Teams wear light blue in partnership with the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Since then, players have at the very least worn blue arm bands and wrist bands in honor of Father's Day in hopes of raising money for the PCF.