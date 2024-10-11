Why isn’t Lee Corso on College GameDay this week?
By Scott Rogust
During the fall, the college football world wakes up early to begin its day and get ready for a full slate of games late into the night. One way to do so is to watch ESPN's College GameDay, which allows fans to take in analysis from the likes of Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee, as they preview all of the top matchups that Saturday. One of the mainstays of the show has been Lee Corso, who is a legend in the world of college football. Plus, it's not a College GameDay without the former Lousiville and Indiana head coach, who ends the show with his mascot pick.
For Week 7, College GameDay will take place at the University of Oregon, as the No. 3 Ducks are set to host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. This will be the 12th time that the Eugene, Ore. campus will host the hit ESPN show.
But for those wanting to see Corso, he won't be on the show for Week 7 in Oregon.
Rece Davis reveals why Lee Corso won't be on College GameDay in Week 7
College GameDay host Rece Davis revealed, via DucksWire's Zachary Neel, that Corso won't be appearing on the show this week as he is still "under the weather.
"I talked to him earlier and he said he was sorry he is missing his best friend, The Duck," said Davis.
This is the second consecutive week in which Corso won't be on College GameDay. Last Saturday, Corso wasn't at the University of California Berkeley campus for the ESPN show. The college saw the Golden Bears host the Miami Hurricanes.
When Oregon hosts College GameDay, the Ducks hold an 8-3 record.
It's currently unknown where College GameDay will take place in Week 8. There are some big matchups set for that weekend, such as Texas hosting Georgia and Tennessee hosting Alabama. We hope that Corso is feeling better and that he can make the trip for the show, wherever that may be.