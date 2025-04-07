Why isn’t Jim Nantz calling the NCAA Tournament National Championship Game?

Jim Nantz's voice has become synonymous with some of the greatest moments in sports history. He's been one of the most iconic play-by-play announcers for four decades at CBS, specifically March Madness.

In 1991, Nantz, a University of Houston alum, became the face of CBS's NCAA Tournament coverage. Notably, the prestigious network will host the 2025 men's national championship between his alma mater and the Florida Gators. But he won't be part of the broadcast team for the momentous occasion, and many are wondering why, which we're here to explain.

Why isn’t Jim Nantz calling the Houston-Florida men's NCAA Championship?

While Nantz remains a fixture of the CBS talent/production team, he relinquished NCAA Division I men’s basketball responsibilities after the 2023 tourney. Fittingly, the last Final Four the 65-year-old called was in Houston at NRG Stadium, home of the NFL's Houston Texans. Nonetheless, now the Cougars graduate gets to support his alma mater as a fan for the program's biggest game of the millennium.

Footage of Nantz signing off from his last title game still strikes a chord. He was visibly passionate, knowing the time had come. Even for someone as decorated as him, who's accomplished everything imaginable and then some, saying goodbye is never easy.

But as alluded to previously, Nantz didn't retire from media. His decision to back away from the Big Dance was primarily to focus on his family and other commitments. However, he's previously expressed an intention to continue handling the trophy presentation, setting him up for a potentially amazing or devastating moment this year.

Depending on how Houston fares against Florida, Nantz could crown his Cougars as champions. Conversely, if the Gators prevail, he'll have to power through the emotions and anoint the SEC Tournament winners as the victors. The latter scenario may be challenging, considering many captured him wiping away tears following the Cougars' improbable Final Four triumph over Duke.

Houston has a chance to secure its first national championship in school history. If so, Nantz will be among the many elated fans ready to celebrate. Yet, the Cougars must take down a potent Florida squad led by consensus First-Team All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr. first and foremost.