Why Jasson Dominguez should be the Yankees 2025 leadoff hitter

One of the most intriguing rookies heading into the 2025 MLB season is New York Yankees prospect Jasson Domínguez. In the team's first Spring Training game, he knocked in a run and scored a run out of the leadoff spot. Aaron Boone is looking for a new leadoff hitter for the regular season, and Domínguez might be the best option.

The 22-year-old has all the tools to be a great leadoff hitter in the Yankees lineup. He’ll be getting his first legitimate opportunity to be part of the everyday lineup. In 2023 and 2024, he didn’t have enough time to prove his worth. This season, he could take the league by storm.

Across four minor league seasons, he’s racked up a .373 on-base percentage with 102 stolen bases. In 2023, Domínguez swiped 40 bags in only 118 games combined at different levels. The young outfielder is a threat to get to second after he gets on, which allows the hitter behind him to see a ton of fastballs. Whether it’s Aaron Judge or Cody Bellinger batting second, they would have numerous chances to drive in Domínguez. The 22-year-old can score from first on a ball hit in the gap.

Jasson Domínguez could be a formidable piece in the Yankees lineup

The Yankees aren’t lacking offense by any means, but they could use another impact player in the lineup. Losing Juan Soto would hurt any team. They rebounded by trading for Bellinger and signing Paul Goldschmidt, but their best years are certainly behind them. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a respectable hitter, but he isn’t a game-changer. If Domínguez translates his minor-league success to the bigs, he will take New York’s lineup to another level.

In 2024, Domínguez posted a .314 batting average with a .504 slugging percentage across three different levels. The 22-year-old moved up New York’s farm system quickly. His potential to be a five-tool player is hard to ignore. With his bat combined with his speed, he could become a centerpiece in the Bronx for a long time.

The Yankees starting rotation is off the charts. Bringing in Max Fried to link up with Gerrit Cole is intriguing. After those two, they’ll have Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt, and Marcus Stroman follow. Devin Williams joining an already-loaded bullpen should be a factor as well. The only semi-weakness New York has is their lineup. If Domínguez performs at a high level, they’d undoubtedly be the favorites to come out of the American League again.