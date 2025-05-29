Why Jaxson Dart abandoned his Ole Miss jersey number with the Giants

The New York Football Giants have their heir apparent at quarterback in Jaxson Dart. The rookie passer out of Ole Miss has already impressed some folks in offseason workouts, but he may look unrecognizable to fans of the college game.

Dart wore No. 2 during his time under center for the Rebels, but he couldn't claim that jersey assignment freely upon his arrival in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Third year cornerback Deonte Banks snagged it after giving up his original No. 3 to QB Russell Wilson earlier in the offseason.

Dart, New York's first round selection (No. 25 overall) this year, revealed he attempted to haggle with Banks, the team's first round pick in 2023 (No. 24 overall), but there was no agreement reached.

"Yeah, it's too much," Dart told Clict Media in a video posted to X on Sunday. "Too much, yeah."

Jaxson Dart wouldn't be extorted for his No. 2 jersey with Giants

While he wouldn't reveal the exact amount, one could infer Banks was trying to seriously cash in on another teammate, especially a rookie, asking to make him switch his number for the second time in a single offseason.

Can you blame him, though? It's typical of players haggling for their preferred numbers, sometimes even coming up with ways to turn the negotiations into an opportunity to raise money for charities or causes close to them.

For example, in 2022, then-first round selection Kayvon Thibodeaux made a $50,000 donation to Giants kicker Graham Gano's charity of choice: Puppies Behind Bars. His generosity earned him Gano's No. 5, which Thibodeaux wore at Oregon.

But now it's become especially prevalent among recent rookies to spend a chunk of their newfound wealth for the privilege. No. 6 overall pick this year, running back Ashton Jeanty, reportedly paid upwards of $100,000 for his No. 2 jersey on the Raiders.

Dart doesn't appear to be one of those newcomers willing to drop a bag for his preferred designation. There's still time for him to change his number from six to something else, though. He's told reporters before that he wants to feel things out before making a final decision.

"I kinda have to look at the pictures to see if I like myself in six," he said at Giants rookie mini-camp in early May.

Well, there's plenty of pictures for him to examine now. Giants fans will have to just wait for Week 1 to see what he eventually settles on.