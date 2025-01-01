Why Michigan fans shouldn't ignore a mediocre overall season because of two strong final games
Two things can be true at once. Michigan fans can relish at a bowl game win over Alabama to get their eighth win of the season and second-straight monumental win of a mediocre year. They can also be reminded of how bad this season was after one of the best.
Because at one point, even being bowl eligible seemed like a long shot. Then Wolverines curb-stomped Northwestern to get to six wins. Then they stormed into Ohio Stadium to hold Ohio State to just 10 points and leave with a fourth-straight win.
It was the boost of confidence these Wolverines needed, heading into the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama. And it was enough to earn them a second-straight win over the Crimson Tide and alleviate any pain from the start of the season.
But it doesn’t mean you disregard how bad things got in October and September. You have to take the good with the bad.
Michigan poor start to the 2024 season leaves a damper after a strong finish and bowl win
This season was truly a roller coaster for Michigan fans. At one point this year, all hope was lost. Sherrone Moore, who was elevated to full time coach after being offensive coordinator last year, didn’t know who his best chance to win a football game was. He played three different quarterbacks and nothing changed.
After starting the year 4-1, the Wolverines went on to lose four of the next five games. They weren’t able to hobble along and hope fate would reward them with a win. It was a dark time to be a Michigan fan.
The only game they scored more than 17 points during that losing stretch was a 24-17 win over Michigan State. This season was one to forget for the Wolverines at that point.
Then they won in Columbus and backed that up with a bowl win, finishing the season with three-straight wins. The craziest part of all that, the team that was 5-5 with two games left, managed to win eight games this season.
So yes, enjoy the unorthodox ending to a season that seemed lost before we even set out clocks back an hour. But don’t forget how bad it was.
Don’t get cocky because you beat an Alabama team that wasn’t the vintage Crimson Tide that dominated the 2010s. Because you could get a stark reminder of just how bad it can be.