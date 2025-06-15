Why the Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the Giants out of nowhere

The San Francisco Giants are acquiring Rafael Devers in a blockbuster trade that will send Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, James Tibbs and Jose Bello to the Boston Red Sox, according to sources familiar with the deal.

It’s one of the most stunning trades in recent baseball history and one that has had reactions around the league similar to Luke Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. “Did you get hacked?” one National League executive said. “Holy f*ck” said an American League executive. “That’s all the Red Sox got?” one agent said.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Why did the Boston Red Sox trade Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants?

This story will be updated with more info to come.