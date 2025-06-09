Why Roman Anthony can save the Red Sox season from disaster

The Boston Red Sox couldn’t avoid the latest glaring example of why it was time to call up Roman Anthony. Because when a minor leaguer smacks a grand slam nearly 500 feet amid a torrid stretch, you have no choice but to make the call; even if you aren’t ready yet. The Red Sox finally made the call to Anthony and he’s finally set to give Red Sox fans what they’ve been starving for all season.

Fan favorites typically do well and with Anthony already being a fan favorite before making his MLB debut, it’s a sign he’s the perfect hero for this team. The franchise is at a crossroads and fans have been pleading with the front office to make the move.

Anthony can be the next bright spot for the offense as the Red Sox feign for any semblance of a spark to turn this disastrous season around. That’s what Anthony can add. Boston has hobbled to a 32-35 record ahead of the Tampa Bay series.

He’s here and his arrival could be the final step in making baseball in Boston fun again.

Roman Anthony’s promotion comes with momentous pressure to immediately impact this Red Sox team

The Red Sox front office claimed they wanted to take extra care of their core rookies Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer and Anthony to preserve them from any delays in their development. Now all three are on the MLB squad and no one has more pressure than Anthony to ignite this team.

In the minors this season, Anthony slashed .288/.423/.491 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI. It wasn't a matter of if, rather when. The front office finally got out of its own way and Anthony will have a chance to flex his worth where it matters.

Red Sox fans have been raving about Anthony and what he can do for this team and have pleaded with the team’s brass to make the call. Now that he’s here, he has to live up to a whole lot of hype. His transition window is essentially non-existent. After his viral home run last week, it just solidified why he’s ready.

Were the Red Sox right to call up Roman Anthony now amid the team's struggles?

Because Boston is struggling right now, calling up Anthony adds to the mounting pressure. He’s expected to not just start strong, but give this team life. This season has been filled with drama surrounding what to do about first base.

Abraham Toro has seemed to take that issue off the team’s plate. But how to introduce their young core to MLB has always been at the forefront, and now all three of them have made their way to Fenway Park. Whether Anthony plays in the Tampa Bay series or not, it’s a sign the team is truly invested in their young talent.

Though the team is in a weird situation right now, they lose nothing calling up Anthony now and can avoid any more scrutiny the rest of the season.

The New York Yankees series could be a turning point for a multitude of reasons. For one, it’s a series win for a team that’s seldom had one this year, it’s the backend of a 24-game stretch for Toro where he’s been electric at the plate, and it’s presumably the last time Red Sox fans will have to worry about Anthony will look like in a Red Sox uniform.