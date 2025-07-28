Why Skip Bayless' Scottie Scheffler take is completely misguided

Sometimes it is important to block out of certain hot take artists when they speak on sports. However, there are moments when someone should respond to what they have to say. Recently, Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, commented that he had gained more fulfillment as a husband and father than as a professional golfer. He then proceeded to win The Open Championship for the fourth major of his career.

Skip Bayless, known for his extremely hot takes, took issue with Scheffler's views. The personality now relegated to posting on YouTube, said that Scheffler's standpoint was jarring. Bayless walked up to the line of saying that the Champion Golfer of the Year's stance was a waste of his talent.

Bayless used Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and Tiger Woods as examples of all-time great athletes who were committed to winning at all costs and noted that Scheffler has that ability, but appears to lack that same mental composition.

"A guy who has a chance to be Tiger Woods, maybe even Michael Jordan, was questioning what it all means on the Eve of a major championship that he had never won? My initial reaction was, R.I.P. Scottie Scheffler as a major championship winner. He had doubted, he had questioned, he had asked why. He was, I thought for a moment, done. You know me, I am all about the GOATs being cold-blooded sports killers. Being obsessed with winning to the detriment of everything else in their lives. Win or else, win or bust. Win or go home to nobody."

Why Skip Bayless has Scottie Scheffler all wrong

Here is the thing, Scottie Sheffler was won 17 times on the PGA Tour. The way he conducts himself is a part of who he is. If he has decided to prioritize his family, it clearly has worked for him. Scheffler spoke that if golf interfered with his family duties, he would walk away.

It shouldn't matter how any professional athlete goes about their career and what drives them. Bayless mentioned three athletes who are great, without question. They, however, have all had issues outside of their respective games.

Scheffler is a dominant force and even stronger role model for how to go about his career and business. I myself served in the US Air Force and understand the importance of putting family over my career.

This is not the first time Bayless had come under fire for comments about how a man conducts himself. The personality criticized Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott for speaking about mental health a few years ago. He was universally condemned for his remarks.

None of this should affect Scheffler, who, unlike other golfers, seems to stay out of the spotlight. He has been ranked the No. 1 golfer in the world and has not relinquished the spot since he first rose to the top in 2022.

This season, he was won four times on tour and it continues to not phase him one bit. Maybe that is because he has his faith and a proper understanding of the importance of family. The future cannot be certain how many tournaments or majors Scheffler will take home, but the pride and poise he displays and love of family, will make him a favorite any time he tees off.