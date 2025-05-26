Why the Hawks won't be in the mix for Giannis or Kevin Durant this summer

As the heat of the offseason approaches, many are wondering if the Atlanta Hawks might be looking to take a big swing. After all, Hawks governor Tony Ressler elected to relieve general manager Landry Fields of his duties in surprising fashion just after the team's 2024-25 campaign came to a close, perhaps signaling a desire to aim higher.

That does not necessarily mean that the Hawks will be banging down the door to trade for either of the two future Hall of Fame forwards — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant — that could be available this summer, but there is also a reason (or two) that Atlanta is viewed as a long shot to acquire either player.

The Giannis Derby

To be candid, the Hawks do have the trade assets to make an interesting pitch for Antetokounmpo. Atlanta does not have an overflowing stockpile of future draft capital, but the Hawks are back in a relatively "normal" position in that department after the move to send Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans last summer. The Hawks can trade up to three first-round picks this summer, if they so choose, but the more appealing angle for teams calling Atlanta would be the team's young players.

The Hawks certainly won't be in a hurry to trade Zaccharie Risacher, Dyson Daniels or Jalen Johnson, but those would be the pieces Milwaukee would be asking about in any trade discussion involving Antetokounmpo. Would it take two of those players? Maybe, but at the very least, it would have to be one of them going out the door, along with other enticements.

Beyond the lofty asking price, though, is the reality that all signs point to a player of Antetokounmpo's stature only going where he wants to go in a trade. Yes, it is true that the Bucks could technically trade Antetokounmpo anywhere they wanted to, but that's generally not how trades at this level end up going. It is possible that Antetokounmpo could have eyes for Atlanta, but the combination of the Hawks having the best package and Antetokounmpo choosing Atlanta may be a long shot.

What about KD?

Durant isn't quite in the same tier as Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2025, but he remains a tremendous player. In his age-36 season, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game with 64.2 percent true shooting, and his game should continue to age gracefully. With that said, teams angling to trade for Durant this summer should probably do so with an eye on the (very) short-term future.

The Hawks could perhaps convince themselves that Durant would make them an East contender, especially with the way the playoffs have broken in the conference this season. At the same time, it might be tough to view Atlanta as a title contender in 2025-26, even with Durant on board, and it is worth keeping in mind that the Hawks would have to send some interesting fodder to Phoenix to entice a trade. The price will be much lower than that of Giannis, but Durant's massive salary has to be matched and Phoenix won't part with him for a bargain price.

Adding to the complications is that, like with Antetokounmpo above, Durant is at the point where it would be hard to see the Suns sending him somewhere he didn't want to go. Durant also has a bit of contractual power in that he has only one year remaining on his deal and would likely angle for an extension from a new team.

So, you're telling me there's a chance?

As of late May, it would be too aggressive to completely rule the Hawks out of a pursuit for either player. If Atlanta had the desire to make things as interesting as possible, they have enough to make very competitive offers for either player. It is fair to note that the offshore betting markets see the Hawks as long shots in both pursuits and, after scouring the realistic landscape, there might be a reason for that. In the same breath, Ressler might just decide to throw caution to the wind and, with that possibility at least reasonably in play, nothing can be ruled out.