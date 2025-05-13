Why the Seahawks’ 2025 road gauntlet is worse than it looks

When you work for the Seattle Seahawks, you get on a lot of planes. That's a big part of the job. The Pacific Northwest's lone NFL franchise is more geographically isolated than any of the other 31 teams in the league. Seattle has found ways to use this to its advantage, creating quite the home environment for the "12s." Unfortunately, Seattle will have to be road warriors to get back into the playoffs once again.

Ahead of the NFL schedule release on Wednesday night, it should be noted that Seattle will have the third-most miles traveled of any team in football. Only the two Los Angeles-based teams will have to travel further this fall than the Seahawks. It is par for the course for many West Coast teams, but these are the only three NFL franchises logging over 30,000 miles this upcoming season.

For those who needing refresher on who they will be playing this year, here are their road opponents.

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders

Now look at the Cincinnati Bengals, who will not even travel 9,000 miles for road games this season.

Thirty-two NFL teams will travel 625,947 miles this season. Here is the breakdown, via @billsperos: pic.twitter.com/WJ2sU5hrVG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2025

It should be noted that the Seahawks do not play an international game this year, for what it is worth.

Why Seattle Seahawks' road schedule seems to be incredibly unfair

It is a combination of things working against the Seahawks this year. The NFC gets nine road games this year, while the AFC only gets eight. The NFC West also happens to draw the AFC South and the NFC South as part of divisional rotation. Outside of their six divisional games, Seattle's three competitive balance ones are home versus Minnesota, but on the road at Pittsburgh and Washington.

Another big factor that makes this a challenge is the change of guard on offense. Last year's offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb now works for his former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer again, only this time at Alabama. Replacing Geno Smith under center will be former Vikings starter Sam Darnold. He will have to get on the same page with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak fast.

All in all, I find it hard for second-year head coach Mike Macdonald to come out on top in this. Arizona is my way-too-early pick to win the division, but Los Angeles won it last year and San Francisco was playing in a Super Bowl only two years ago. Where does this leave Seattle? Exactly. Between a rock and a hard place.. Better yet, in some unknown terminal somewhere.

The only saving grace here is the Seahawks will be able to rack up some serious frequent flyer miles.