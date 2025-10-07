Why this WNBA Championship would be the Aces most impressive yet

The Las Vegas Aces took a 2-0 lead in the WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. They put on an absolutely dominant performance that has left fans feeling like their winning it all is almost inevitable.

Now, fans also might feel like the Aces winning yet another ring is repetitive, but let me explain why this one is a little different and even more impressive. There was a period of time during the regular season when no one was sure the Las Vegas Aces would even be able to sneak into the playoffs.

In late July, the Aces were 14-13 and were looking inconsistent with the inability to get a solid winning streak going. Their first game of August was against the Minnesota Lynx, where Las Vegas suffered a brutal 111-58 loss, putting them at 14-14.

That Minnesota game is really where their season turned around. An upset leader in A'ja Wilson gave a vulnerable look into the locker room where she told her teammates, "If you weren't embarrassed today...then don't come into this gym, you're not needed or wanted here." From that point on, it was clear that A'ja Wilson was taking her team to the furthest possible point, even if she had to do it alone.

The Aces finished the regular season with a 16-game winning streak. But still ended the season with a 30-14 record. This is their worst record in six seasons. Their defensive rating of 101.9 is also the worst it has been in over 6 years. Their last championship came in 2023, when they finished the regular season with only 6 losses. This is an entirely different story. While the ability to pull off that winning streak to score the No. 2 seed in the playoffs is impressive, they still have their work cut out for them. It was made apparent from early in the season that this was not the same dominant Aces team we had seen in the past.

How did the Aces get here?

A'ja Wilson has proven she is the ultimate leader in this organization. She deserves a lot of the credit when it comes to getting this team to the Finals. She is averaging 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. In Game 5 of the semifinals against the Indiana Fever, Wilson put up 35 points and 8 rebounds to claim the overtime W, and send her team to the WNBA Finals. This determination and dominance are exactly why she's the first 4-time league MVP.

Wilson, of course, has a strong group of players beside her. Jackie Young recorded 32 in Game 2 of the Finals on Sunday. While a 2-0 lead might seem like they have a sweep on lock, that is not necessarily the case. The series is now heading to Phoenix, and we know this Mercury team is not going down easily, especially with Alyssa Thomas leading them.

This Aces squad was doubted early on, but fought to ensure their place in the playoffs and has now worked their way to the Finals. If they can pull off this series-win, and get another ring - it will by far be their most impressive yet. So, yes, it might seem like we've seen this film before, but this Aces squad is telling a different story, although the ending might be the same.