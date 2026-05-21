Why Valkyries vs. Liberty could be an early WNBA Finals Preview

During their inaugural WNBA season, the Golden State Valkyries went 1-3 against the New York Liberty. With added pieces and a hot start to the season, they're looking to change that narrative. However, this will undoubtedly be their toughest battle thus far.

The 2-1 Valkyries have travelled to Barclays to take on the 3-1 Liberty tonight, May 21. Both squads should be well-rested and ready to go after essentially getting bye weeks. Golden State hasn't played since its 69-63 loss to the Chicago Sky on May 13, and New York's most recent matchup was a 100-82 victory over the Portland Fire. As you can imagine, both teams are coming in with different mindsets. The Valkyries are looking to bounce back, while the Liberty are looking to keep building.

I'd assume the Valkyries are not thrilled with the way their last game panned out. They led by as much as 12 points in the first quarter, but their shooting went cold. They finished the night shooting only 29 percent from the floor — tied for the lowest in franchise history. With the small sample size of games we have so far, I'd feel confident calling the Chicago game a one-off. Over their first two matchups, they shot 45.4 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc. This efficiency was already a great increase from last year's numbers. The Valkyries are looking to get back on the right track tonight.

On the other hand, the Liberty wants to get even more dangerous. They've been shorthanded to begin the season, with both Sabrina Ionescu and newcomer Satou Sabally on the bench due to injury. Dare I say, this could end up being a good thing for New York? They now have players in the starting lineup who most likely wouldn't have been there without the injuries, like Marine Johannes and rookie Pauline Astier. Both have been saving graces for the Liberty early, averaging 15.8 and 16.8 points per game, respectively. Getting early reps and gaining comfort level will only benefit the Liberty's depth as they progress further into the season with Sabrina Ionescu back, which could be as early as tonight, as she's a game-time decision.

Tonight might be the battle of the season

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Even with two possibly different mindsets going into tonight, this battle has the potential to be the best of the season thus far — and maybe we could be seeing it again in the postseason. Each of these squads excels on both sides of the ball; the Golden State Valkyries have the second-best net rating at 9.4, second only to the New York Liberty, which has a 15.7 rating. I have a feeling it will be a back-and-forth battle all night long.

The Liberty currently leads the league in points, averaging 100.0 per game, and sits at first with an offensive rating of 120.4. They have six players averaging double-digits in points per game. They're second in the league, shooting 50.9 percent from the floor and first in assists, averaging 25.0 per game. Breanna Stewart is off to yet another MVP-caliber start and Jonquel Jones has held things down well in the paint, with help from rookie Alex Fowler. But the Valkyries defense will be the toughest they've faced all season.

Golden State is fourth in the league in rebounding and sits at third in the league with a defensive rating of 101.6. They're also allowing the fewest points per game in the league. The addition of Gabby Williams is paying off on the defensive end. She and Veronica Burton are each averaging 2.0 steals per game. The Liberty will need to protect the ball; they average the third-most turnovers, and this Valkyries defense will undoubtedly be looking to capitalize on that.

While the Liberty will rely heavily on offensive production and the Valkyries lean into their defense, let's not forget about the other sides of the ball. Golden State has five players averaging double-digits in points per game. They handle the ball well, too; the Valks are averaging the fewest turnovers per game across the league. On the other hand, Breanna Stewart is one of the best rim protectors in the W. Satou Sabally is currently listed as a game-time decision, but if she makes her debut tonight, this Liberty defense only gets better.

Both teams have already been in late-game battles this season against some tough opponents, but this will be their biggest tests thus far. Whoever can walk away with this win should feel pretty confident. This is only the first of three regular-season matchups against the Liberty and Valkyries this season — and who knows? Maybe we'll see this matchup again with much higher stakes come October.

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