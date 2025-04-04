Wild stat just proves Auburn's enormous advantage in Final Four

Men’s college basketball fans are less than 36 hours away from the Final Four, and for the first time in years, all four No. 1 seeds have advanced — one step closer to the biggest stage of their careers. Whether you’re pulling for Duke, Florida, or Houston, there’s one team that clearly stands out from the pack: Auburn.

Yes, you read that right — Auburn looks like the best team in this year’s Final Four, and it’s not just because of their résumé. Sure, they’ve stacked up 16 Quadrant 1 wins and secured an SEC regular-season title, but what gives them the real advantage? It’s not the record. It’s their age.

Here’s your surprising stat of the day: Auburn’s average starting five age is 23.2 years, older than the starting lineups of some NBA teams. The Washington Wizards come in at 21.2, and the Atlanta Hawks at 22.6. For context: Miles Kelly is 22, Denver Jones is 24, Chad Baker-Mazara is 25, Dylan Cardwell is 23, and Johni Broome is 22. Meanwhile, NBA rosters feature 19-year-olds like Bub Carrington and Alex Sarr (Wizards), and Zaccharie Risacher (Hawks).

No team left in March Madness has more experience than Auburn

Compared to their competition, Auburn is a full step ahead in experience. Duke has the youngest lineup with an average age of 19.4. Florida clocks in at 22.2, and Houston at 20.8.

Thanks to COVID eligibility extensions, redshirting, and the transfer portal, some college players now have as many as eight years of eligibility. Take Chad Baker-Mazara, for instance. He started at San Diego State in 2021, missed the next season due to injury, and transferred to Auburn, where he’s now become a critical piece of the Tigers' tournament run.

Credit goes to Bruce Pearl and his staff for building a roster that blends experience with toughness. Auburn has only made the Final Four once before — in 2019 — but this group has a real shot to top that historic run.

And at the center of it all is Johni Broome, who’s been the Tigers' go-to guy all season. He led the team in scoring 22 times during the regular season and is averaging a career-high 18.7 points and 10.9 rebounds. Broome isn’t just a force in the paint — he’s an above-average passer who can create off the dribble. Florida, their SEC rival, will be keying in on him from the jump.

Despite a scare in the second half against Michigan State, Broome is expected to return for Saturday’s semifinal. He finished that game with 25 points and 14 rebounds, shooting an efficient 10-of-13 from the field in a gritty 70–64 win over the Spartans.

Auburn doesn’t just win with talent—they win with composure. This group knows how to handle big moments. If they can keep their cool on Saturday, they might not just make it back to the national championship — they might win the whole thing.