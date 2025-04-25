Wild stat shows just how terrible Kyle Kuzma has been for the Bucks in the playoffs

As the Milwaukee Bucks try to avoid a third straight first round exit, the team's major trade deadline acquisition played one of the worst individual playoff performances in the history of the NBA. In 22 minutes of Game 1 against the Pacers, Kyle Kuzma ended up with a blank across the board as the wing failed to contribute anything on the floor.

You heard that right. That's 0 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals and 0 blocks. In 22 minutes.

Unsurprisingly, it was a 117-98 loss to the Pacers. Kuzma took five shots, three from beyond the arc, and missed all of them. While Kuzma season averages might compare nicely to years past, it's obvious that the wing is having a down year. Since joining the Bucks, he's averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting just 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The former Wizard has two more years and a little more than $42 million left on his four-year, $90 million contract.

The Bucks acquired him in a four-team trade where Milwaukee gave up franchise legend Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, a 2028 draft pick swap and cash compensation for the wing at the deadline. As Milwaukee tries their best to avoid another first round exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, Kuzma simply can't keep coming up blank.

Kyle Kuzma statline shows how poor he has been for the Bucks this postseason

In his defense, Kuzma did play better in Game 2, putting up 12 points and 5-of-7 from the field. But he missed all three of his 3-pointers, and he's still not giving the Bucks anywhere close to what they need to beat Indiana. Milwaukee is heading toward a bleak future with an aging roster and a huge chunk of their draft picks unavailable to move in trades this offseason.

The 2020 NBA champion has two more years left on his contract, which means it doesn't have to pitch himself to teams around the league this offseason. But Kuzma's reputation has taken a step back and he could find himself back on the trading block if the Bucks make another early exit.