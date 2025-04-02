Wild Yankees stat shows insane impact of torpedo bats

Over the first few games of the 2025 season, the newly developed and introduced torpedo bats have taken over baseball. They were initially introduced by the New York Yankees and a select few hitters in their lineup. Notably, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe were the first two hitters to be confirmed to be using these torpedo bats. As it would go, these two are off to potentially the best starts of their careers with this new piece of technology in their hands.

The idea behind the torpedo bat is that more of the wood is moved away from the spots of the bat that aren't making contact with the ball and moved to the spots that do make contact with the ball. This makes the barrel a bit bigger and down the bat quite a bit.

There's not enough of a sample size to definitively state the true impact of these bats, but in the short time they've been used, the results have been incredible.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

The Yankees have hit more home runs than singles this season

The Yankees first introduced them this past weekend. In the first game that they were introduced to the public, the Bronx Bombers slugged nine home runs and scored 20 runs in a game against Nestor Cortes Jr. and the Milwaukee Brewers.

After slugging a home run on Tuesday, the Yankees brought their season total to 17 home runs and 17 singles. After slugging another homer later in the game, the Bronx Bombers finished the loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks with more home runs than singles through four games, according to Codify Baseball.

the yankees have hit 17 singles and 17 homers this year — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 2, 2025

Their totals at this point are 18 home runs, 17 singles, and four doubles. Of the 18 home runs, Chisholm, Volpe, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt combine for eight of them. They're notorious torpedo bat users, while there are reports indicating Austin Wells, Jasson Domínguez, and Ben Rice may use them, too.

Either way, this uptick in offense and home runs is evident around the league. Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz used the bat and promptly slugged two home runs and had five batted balls of 99 MPH or harder.

This is just the beginning of the new torpedo bat-era.