The Whiteboard: 3 wildest twists from this weekend’s NBA Playoff chaos

This weekend saw the end of the NBA Playoffs’ first round and with it came things no one saw coming. From the Pacers upsetting the chalk in the East right out of the gate, to Russell Westbrook’s revenge, here’s a look at the biggest plot twists of the weekend.

The Pacers stun the Cavs in Game 1

The most impressive part of the Pacers’ performance against the Cavs in Game 1 was the intensity of their pace, no pun intended. Indiana was running off makes and getting into sets with 17 seconds on the clock even after Cavaliers makes.

Cleveland was prepared for a normal playoff game where both teams set their halfcourt offenses, much the same way Miami eased into their own oblivion against the Cavs. The Pacers had a radically different plan, and turned Cleveland’s approach upside down.

Shot variance was a huge variable in Game 1, with the Pacers shooting 53 percent from 3 and the Cavaliers shooting 23 percent from deep. But the Pacers needed such an outcome to stun the Cavs in Game 1 and just as importantly, they capitalized on it to steal homecourt.

Buddy Hield saved the day:

Hield, a player who very much seemed like he was not made for 16 games, came up huge in Game 7, hitting 9-of-11 from 3-point range to help the Warriors finally escape the Rockets’ misery-inducing defense.

Game 7’s are ugly affairs, and Houston played its part, but thanks to Hield and Steph Curry’s 4-of-10 from deep, the Warriors had enough to hold the lead from start to finish. The Rockets enter the offseason with major questions about how they will form a real playoff-viable offense after Jalen Green shot 37 percent from the field and 29 percent from 3 in the series.

For the Warriors, they take on a ravenous Wolves team bursting with confidence. Minnesota brings almost as much defense as Houston does, with better rim protection and players who can actually score. Can Golden State keep its miraculous run going?

Russell Westbrook had his revenge

The Nuggets’ sixth man handed his old team a dish served cold with a hot flame as Westbrook made huge corner threes, nabbed five steals, and picked up a taunting tech after an explosive dunk that set the home crowd ablaze.

The Clippers scapegoated Westbrook considerably given how things went with injuries in last year’s playoff run. Westbrook might make awful mistakes and miss costly layups, but he also ignites his teams with his injury and truly, genuinely cares about winning. Can you say the same thing about Kawhi Leonard who had a decent offensive night with a -33 in another playoff exit?

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

NBA news roundup:

Luka Dončić met with representatives from the Los Angeles Lakers this weekend to begin work on hammering out his super-max agreement, which he’s eligible to sign in August, the Stein Line reported. The conversation was likely also the start of developing the long-term business relationship between the Lakers and their new franchise star. LeBron James was, of course, not at the meeting.

Jrue Holiday is not on the injury report for the Boston Celtics for Game 1 against the Knicks, signaling he’ll be good to go, and the defending champs will be full strength when they take on New York on Monday night.

Darius Garland missed Game 1 vs. the Pacers, and they missed his offense. He’s hopeful he can return for Game 2, but the injury is thought to be somewhere above “minor.”

New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons - Game Six | Gregory Shamus/GettyImages

3 Game 1 thoughts for Monday:

1. The Knicks will need a monster KAT game to have a chance against the Celtics. He needs to hold up in defensive coverage to allow the Knicks to help less and stay home more, and he needs to hit threes in his own right.

2. The Nuggets are pretty well doomed. Teams with less than three days rest coming off a Game 7 against a team at home with more than three days rest are just 4-19 since 2003.

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a quiet first round. If he struggles in Game 1, what will the chyrons read on the day he likely accepts the MVP trophy?