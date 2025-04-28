Will Ashley Joens make the Dream final roster?

The WNBA is set to tip off soon, and many players will be fighting for roster spots this May. Ashley Joens is one of them — the former Iowa State small forward and shooting guard was recently signed by the Atlanta Dream to a training camp contract.

Joens was drafted by the Dallas Wings in 2023 and has bounced around the league since being drafted. She appeared in nine games during the 2023 season for the Wings, Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury.

In eight games for the Mercury during the season she averaged 13 minutes a game and 4.5 points a game, plus a little over one rebound.

Since her lone season in the league she has been playing in Europe for Dinamo Sassari of the Serie A1 in Italy, and the Tauranga Whai for a league in New Zealand. Last season, Joens helped lead Whai to a league championship and was named an All-Star.

Her performance seemed to once again have drawn attention to WNBA. "Ashley is a talented scorer and consistent shooter and her versatility and competitiveness will be valuable as we head into training camp," said Dan Padover, general manager of the Dream.

Joens was a 4-time All-Big 12 selection at Iowa State

At Iowa State, Joens put together an impressive collegiate career, including winning 2023 Big 12 Player of the Year. Since she only graduated in 2023, is clearly hoping to show the Dream and other WNBA scouts that she has enough talent to crack a league roster.

She can play both forward and guard and that versality could be important for the Dream this season. The Dream will need to add depth to compete with teams like the New York Liberty and Indiana Fever, so the need is definitely there.

Atlanta made the postseason a year ago but were swept in the first round by the Liberty. Adding depth and extra role players will be an important step for Atlanta. Joens has won in both college and in the pros in New Zealand. Adding a player who's won at multiple levels can't hurt.

The Dream and Joens have already started training camp and are set for their first preseason game on May 7th at the Washington Mystics.