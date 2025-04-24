Will Howard’s mom created a sleeper-hit baby product parents swear by

If you think putting your baby to sleep dressed like the Michelin Man is the cutest thing ever, you’re absolutely 100 percent correct. Among the parents of the world, opinions on sleep sacks, sleep suits and safe-sleeping products are not hard to come by, but there’s one widely praised, customer-favorite product that did answer my infant’s sleep woes: Baby Merlin’s Magic Sleepsuit, a puffed up, patented swaddle transition that makes your baby look like a snoozing marshmallow.

So imagine my surprise and delight to discover an unexpected NFL-parenting crossover: Projected NFL Draft pick Ohio State quarterback Will Howard was actually the inspiration behind the beloved sleep suit. His mom, Maureen Howard, founded the company as a result of Howard’s bedtime blues. And truly, there’s no person more determined than a sleep-deprived mom set on getting her baby (and herself) to sleep.

Ohio State QB Will Howard inspired a beloved baby product

If you're wondering what a sleep suit is, you're not alone. Maureen modeled the prototype in part on weighted vests worn by children with sensory processing issues. It's pricey for a few months of use, but ubiquitous enough among parents to simply be known as a "Merlin." And according to reviews, and my personal approval, it's been game-changing for countless families with 3- to 6-month-olds desperate for a snooze.

As for Howard, who transferred from Kansas State to Ohio State in January 2024, he's also been game-changing, completing 73 percent of his passes during the 2024 season for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, just 10 interceptions and, of course, a national championship ring. He also added 226 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

And while there's not much debate around the product he inspired as a baby, Howard as the football player has become one of the more debated prospects in this year’s draft, despite leading Ohio State to a national championship win over Notre Dame in January. Some see a high-upside quarterback with long-term potential, while others have remained skeptical about his ability to translate success into the NFL.

Clowned for a bad combine performance? It’s just pre-draft noise. Howard said he still believes he’s the best quarterback in the Draft this year, which runs April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisc.

But where does he fall? ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid lists Howard as the eighth-best quarterback in the draft. Some boards have the Ohio State QB as a potential fourth- or fifth-round pick, likely to carve out a reliable backup role. A recent mock has him going to the Steelers as their second pick. And even more recent talk has his star rising, as a day two or day three pick to the Raiders.

It seems no one knows where Howard is going. But no matter when his name is called, I imagine Howard will stand up and thank his mom first. I’d like to extend a second thank you to Mrs. Howard. Your son may be a projected NFL Draft pick, but your real MVP moment was saving countless bleary-eyed parents everywhere. Signed, a formerly sleep-deprived working mom.