Will Hurricane Milton affect NBA preseason schedule for Orlando Magic and Miami Heat?
By Lior Lampert
Hurricane Milton is drastically impacting the lives of millions in Florida, and the storm is affecting the NBA's preseason schedule. First and foremost, our thoughts are with those getting hit by the cyclone. But amid the natural disaster, the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic are gearing up for the 2024-25 campaign.
Milton's strength has oscillated, and it is listed as a category 3 storm. That said, Miami and Orlando will face the unforeseen, catastrophic event. The former is a coastal city, and 579 miles separate the latter from the Gulf of Mexico. So, both cities need to take action and brace for landfall.
With that in mind, should we anticipate the Heat and Magic adjusting their plans accordingly? Or will the teams take a business-as-usual approach to the frightening circumstances?
The Heat were originally set to face the Atlanta Hawks in an exhibition match at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Oct. 10. However, that game has since been postponed, per an official statement from the league. Instead, the two sides will face off on Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Roughly 24 hours later, the Association announced that the Magic's upcoming clash with the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 11th in Orlando has been canceled. Nonetheless, unlike the pending Heat-Hawks meeting, there is no make-up date
On the road for a warmup meeting with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, the Magic were expected to return to Orlando on Thursday. Given the meteorological conditions, that's no longer the case, prompting the decision to call off the game versus the Pelicans.
The Magic and Heat are slated to go toe-to-toe to kick off their regular seasons on Oct. 23. There's no word about Milton delaying that action -- for now -- though we'll provide additional updates once/if they come.