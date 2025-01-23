Will Levis ages like mayonnaise in coffee and new Titans GM knows it
By Scott Rogust
The Tennessee Titans finished 2024 tied for the worst record in the NFL, but due to the strength of schedule tiebreaker, they were rewarded with the No. 1 pick in the draft. General manager Ran Carthon is not making that pick, as he was fired after two seasons on the job. The Titans, looking for success, decided to poach someone from the Kansas City Chiefs' front office to let someone with a knowledge of how to succeed run the show. They did so by hiring Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi.
By holding the No. 1 pick, Borgonzi could use it to select the franchise's next starting quarterback. This past season, Will Levis had a real shot at showing why he was considered a top quarterback prospect in 2023 and that he could lead the franchise in the right direction. Instead, Levis struggled mightily, leading to him being benched in favor of Mason Rudolph.
During Borgonzi's introductory press conference on Wednesday, he discussed the team's plans at the quarterback position. While Borgonzi says that Levis will be a part of those plans, they will "turn over every rock" until they "find the answer."
“We’re on this, but the quarterback is the most important position in sports,” Borgonzi said, h/t ProFootballTalk. “So you have to solidify the quarterback position. We’re going to turn over every rock, whether that’s free agency, draft or we have quarterbacks on the roster here. Will, we’re going to give him every opportunity to play and to compete. But we’re going to attack this thing. We’re going to be relentless attacking this until we find the answer.”
Titans GM comments prove Will Levis not guaranteed starting QB job in 2025
While Levis will have a chance to compete in 2025, it is far from a given that he will be the team's starting quarterback entering next season.
Levis was projected to be a Top 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but after the Carolina Panthers drafted Bryce Young, Houston Texans selected C.J. Stroud, and Indianapolis Colts picked Anthony Richardson, Levis fell to the second round. The Titans traded up to select Levis.
Levis started nine games in 2023 and showed some promise, recording 1,808 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and four interceptions, while holding a 3-6 win-loss record. Entering this season, Levis was given the opportunity to start the full season. Levis would start just 12 games, throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on a 63.1 completion percentage. The Titans had a 2-10 record when Levis was the starter.
While the Titans want to look at every option, this isn't the offseason to be in need of a quarterback. The free agency class isn't the greatest, with Sam Darnold being the top option. The draft class is not the most stacked, with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward being the only surefire first-rounders.
Given the Titans do hold the No. 1 pick in the draft, the most popular prediction is that the Titans will select either Sanders or Ward. But team president Chad Brinker threw a curveball by saying the team wouldn't pass on the opportunity to select a "generational prospect." Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter and Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter are speculated to be the "generational prospects" in this year's class, and Brinker's comments hint that they could bypass a quarterback with their first-overall pick.
Either way, Levis is far from guaranteed to be the starter heading into next season, but he will at least be given a shot.