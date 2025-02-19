Will Mark Williams play in Hornets awkwardly-timed rescheduled game vs Lakers?

In tonight’s only scheduled NBA game, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Charlotte Hornets — a matchup packed with intriguing storylines.

Originally, both teams were set to play their first game out of the All-Star break on Jan. 9, but the contest was postponed due to the wildfires in Pacific Palisades, California. The Los Angeles Clippers were also scheduled to face the Hornets just days later, but their game was similarly rescheduled.

This will mark the second meeting between the two teams this season but the first since the failed trade that would have sent center Mark Williams to L.A. in exchange for draft compensation. The Lakers had attempted to acquire the big man before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but the deal fell apart due to Williams failing his physical. Now, the 23-year-old could be looking for some redemption in tonight’s game.

Is Mark Williams playing tonight against the Lakers?

According to the latest injury report, Williams is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game against the Lakers as he continues return-to-play conditioning. If he suits up, it will be his first game in a Hornets uniform since Feb. 5, when he posted six points and five rebounds in 25 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Williams has had a breakout season, averaging 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 58.6 percent from the field. His size and athleticism were exactly what the Lakers hoped to add for the stretch run, but instead, he remains a key piece for a struggling Hornets squad. Charlotte has been plagued by injuries, with key players such as Brandon Miller and Grant Williams sidelined—Williams being ruled out for the season after suffering an ACL injury earlier this year.

With the failed trade behind him, Williams will now face off against Jaxson Hayes, who suffered a facial contusion in last week’s game against the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers are dealing with injuries of their own, listing LeBron James as questionable for tonight’s game. Meanwhile, forward Christian Wood remains out after undergoing surgery on his right foot.