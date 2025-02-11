Will The Eagles visit the White House after Super Bowl LIX? It's not so simple
By Jack Posey
It is tradition for the Super Bowl winner to visit the White House to meet the president. But with the recent election winner, Donald Trump, taking office as the 47th President of the United States, the Philadelphia Eagles' visit is up in the air.
The Eagles have a history with Trump. Back when the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII and Trump was the 45th President, the Eagles did not travel to the White House to meet their president. In fact, the president rescinded their invitation to visit our nation's capital.
Back in 2018, the Black Lives Matter movement was still sweeping across the NFL, with players choosing to kneel during the National Anthem. Trump condemned those actions, believing players should stand for the anthem and face the flag.
Some Eagles players didn't agree with Trump's comments and declined to join him in D.C. In response, Trump rescinded the invitation for the entire team, believing, "the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better" than only some of the team visiting.
Before the game on Sunday night, Eagles' owner Jeff Lurie was asked if the team would go to the White House following a victory. Lurie shook off the question and said, "I just want to win Sunday."
Eagles complicated history leaves White House visit in question
Just four players remain from that 2017 Super Bowl team, 12-year-veteran Lane Johnson is one of those guys. He was asked about the possibility of going to the White House following the 40-22 victory.
"I’d be honored to go, regardless of who the president is, but we’ll see," said Johnson, h/t Yahoo Sports. "It’s ultimately a team decision. I’ll do what’s best for the team."
Josh Sweat, who had a massive performance against the Chiefs, was asked the same thing and gave a response similar to Lurie's. "It’s a great honor, but I’m looking forward to this [championship] parade more than anything."
Past tensions may affect the Eagles' decision to go to the White House, and it is entirely possible that President Trump doesn't extend an invitation.