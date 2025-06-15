Willson Contreras calls Brewers star a coward in NSFW trash talk he didn’t back up

Willson Contreras got into it with the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday after colliding with Chad Durbin. Contreras used some NSFW words while chirping back with the dugout. Then Contreras was hit by a pitch after the interaction. This was the perfect chance for Contreras to let it be known that wouldn’t be tolerated.

Instead, after just going at it with the Brewers, he simply just took his base and didn’t do much after. Interesting to call a player a coward to then only coward's out when you had the chance to make a point. Fighting doesn’t always solve problems, but simply taking the more conservative route after getting hit kind of contradicts the shouting match that preceded Contreras getting hit by a pitch.

Some chirping going on between Willson Contreras and the Brewers dugout after a collision at first base pic.twitter.com/Lgkv2d0XR6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 14, 2025

Contreras, I guess, decided to go about it a different route, smacking a home run in the ninth inning, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat Milwaukee 8-4 on Saturday. Sometimes letting the game speak for itself is the best way to handle it.

Even after the game, though, Contreras seemed ready for something more physical. However, he passed up that chance, saying, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat.

"One of their players, he liked to talk from far away, but then when he got in my face, didn't say s**t. I was looking for more than that. He seems to be tougher. He's a f*****g p***y. I'm not gonna name no names. He knows who he is."

Willson Contreras’s insult carries little weight after he failed to back it up the right way

Though you could make the argument that it was an accident with Willson’s brother, William, playing catcher for the Brewers, Willson should have instigated more. Why go back and forth with the dugout if you weren’t going to back it up the next chance you got. I’m not saying the benches had to clear, but Contreras was basically throwing around an empty insult.

Whether Willson was hit by a pitch intentionally or not, he had the chance to back up his own words and instead probably looked more like a coward than whoever he was talking to, though it’s hinted that he was potentially talking to Rhys Hoskins. Whoever he was talking to doesn’t matter.

The Cardinals were able to get the win and though Willson’s home run didn’t have much impact on the game, it was the more amicable way to handle how things went. It also shows that if he wasn’t serious about the shouting match and was doing it for show, he should watch his words carefully.

For Willson, some things are better left unsaid. Instead of rehashing an old shouting match after getting hit, he took it and kept going on about the game. If it wasn’t worth saying something or doing something further after the Brewers retaliated, maybe it wasn’t worth saying anything at all.