Shocking Willy Adames landing spot would be worst-case scenario for the Braves
The New York Mets are heading into a make-or-break offseason. A few years ago, they went out and spent money like crazy, bringing in multiple top free agents as they looked to buy their way to a World Series championship.
Unfortunately, that plan blew up in their face. They weren't nearly as good as their roster should have been and they were forced to sell a lot of the contracts that they just went out and bought. For the first time since that offseason, the Mets are in the prime position to spend a bunch of money and buy their way to a World Series, especially after coming up just short of the NL Pennant this season.
So with free agency officially opening up, the Mets are being connected to every star under the sun. From Juan Soto to Corbin Burnes, if there's a player that can help a team win games, the Mets want them.
Mets linked to superstar infielder Willy Adames in free agency
MLB insider Mike Ferrin recently spoke on MLB Network radio where he made quite the intriguing connection for the Mets, linking them to free agent infielder, Willy Adames.
"If you signed Willy Adames to play second base, that would really upgrade the middle of their diamond," Ferrin said.
Adames to the Mets is a connection that nobody has really made. Adames is a shortstop, and the Mets have one of the best shortstops in the game. But Adames is flexible enough to play second base if the Mets were to go that route.
Adames,29, has played 860 career games at shortstop and 10 career games at second base. He hasn't played second base since his rookie season in 2018, but that doesn't change the fact that he could slide over there in New York.
The only issue now would be paying him like a shortstop to play second base. It would be up to the Mets front office to decide whether they can commit over $150 million to a second baseman when there are other players available to spend that money on.
Another team that's long been connected to Adames has been the Atlanta Braves. If Adames landed with the Mets, it would be the worst-case scenario for Atlanta because they would miss out on their star while also watching him sign within their division.