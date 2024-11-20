Willy Adames warning should give Braves and other free-agent suitors pause
By Scott Rogust
With the MLB offseason underway, all of the focus is on New York Yankees superstar outfielder Juan Soto, who will be the first domino to fall in free agency. But there are plenty of great options available this offseason at all positions.
For shortstop, the top name is Willy Adames, who had a career year with the Milwaukee Brewers. Adames recorded 32 home runs, 112 RBI, and 153 hits, the most he's recorded in a single season. Due to his play this past season, Adames could command a huge contract from teams interested in a shortstop, like the Atlanta Braves.
The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal issued a warning to teams in need of a shortstop, pointing to the contracts given to the likes of Javier Baez, Trevor Story, and Dansby Swanson.
"Javier Báez (six years, $140 million) has been a bust. Trevor Story (six years, $140 million) has missed nearly two-thirds of his team’s games due to injuries; Carlos Correa (six years, $200 million) nearly one-third. Dansby Swanson (seven years, $177 million) has been elite defensively, but only average offensively. Circumstances for others vary," writes Rosenthal.
"Fernando Tatis Jr. (14 years, $340 million) moved off shortstop, only to become an elite right fielder and demonstrate in the postseason that he again could become the offensive force he was earlier in his career. Xander Bogaerts (11 years, $280 million) also moved off short — after just one season, no less — but returned to the position last September when Kim was still injured. The San Diego Padres are not yet sure who will play short in 2025."
MLB insider issues warning to teams interested in doling out money for Willy Adames
When it comes to bad contracts handed out overall, Baez is the most prominent, due in part to his decline in play. As for the liikes of Carlos Correa and Story, durability has been an issue.
As for Adames, Rosenthal listed the factors into why he could command a big contract. Rosenthal says that Adames has been healthy throughout his career, but brings up that his defense has declined over the years. Even so, Rosenthal believes he could earn a six-year, $150 million contract, which was projected by The Athletic's Tim Britton.
"Where does all this leave Adames? Durability is one of his strong points: He appeared in more than 90 percent of his team’s games from 2019 to ’24," writes Rosenthal. "He also brings energy and leadership, and is coming off a career-high 32 homers, 112 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. His defensive metrics declined from 2023, so perhaps a position change will occur sooner rather than later. But given the scarcity in the market, he is primed to meet Britton’s projection, and possibly exceed it."
The shortstop market is rather shallow this time around, so Adames will be the beneficiary. However, some teams view him as a potential option at third base.
The Braves initially lucked out in regard to their shortstop position. They allowed Swanson to leave in free agency and opted instead to address the void in-house. While the initial plan was to give prospect Vaughn Grissom a shot, Orlando Arcia stepped up in a huge way, earning the starting job and grabbing an All-Star nomination in 2023. But this past season, Arcia's numbers dropped in the batter's box.
With the Philadelphia Phillies roster being stacked and the New York Mets using their deep postseason run to chase top free agents like Soto, the Braves will have to improve. With shortstop a need, Adames make sense, But Rosenthal notes that paying top dollar for a shortstop doesn't immediately pan out.