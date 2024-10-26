Win or lose, World Series run could come back to haunt the Yankees
The New York Yankees finished the 2024 season with the best record in the American League with 94 wins. Friday night, the Yankees will begin a seven-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers for a World Series championship.
Before this season began, the consensus opinion was that both manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman were managing for their future in New York. Last season, the Yankees didn't even make the postseason and after failing to bring in exciting new talent in free agency like Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto, there was some uncertainty approaching the 2024 season.
Yankees run this season could come back to haunt them
The truth is Cashman and Boone were both on the hot seat coming into the season whether they got a top free agent or not. With the success this season despite all of that, it is safe to say that both jobs are safe.
Jon Heyman from the New York Post believes there is no way Boone is let go after this season. They do have an option on him, but Heyman believes that at the very least they'll pick up that option even if they're swept in the World Series. A World Series appearance could even mean an extension for Boone. Especially, if they win.
Cashman's future with the Yankees is a bit clearer since he's still under contract after this season. Heyman weighed in on his future as well.
"Cashman has got two more years to go. So I don't see him getting an extension [this season]," Heyman said. "He's already the longest-serving general manager in baseball, that's pretty good."
For right now, the Yankees will try to secure the franchise's 28th World Series trophy against the Dodgers, who are trying to win their eighth World Series. The ending of this season will be a big indicator on both Boone's and Cashman's future with the franchise. If they win, it could end up being a busy offseason of trying to convince Soto to win again, Cashman to sign long-term, and keeping Boone happy in New York with an extension as well.