Wink Martindale drops a top-rope elbow on Giants all the way from Ann Arbor
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants and Michigan Wolverines have two commonalities. They both employed defensive coordinator Wink Martindale at one point and they're both having disappointing seasons.
Martindale decided to take a swipe at his former team in the NFL on Wednesday when he was asked by a reporter whether he could see himself coaching in college long term.
"I’m glad I’m here," he said. "I love the players we have … It’s a lot better than being in some places that are 2-7."
Yikes. The Giants are catching strays all the way from the college game now. But Martindale may want to pause and reflect on his own team's season since he arrived in Ann Arbor before swiping at New York.
Michigan has flopped while the Giants defense has roared to life
Granted, New York is in the middle of a lost season. 2-7 is not ideal two seasons in a row but the department Martindale was once in charge of has surpassed the level he was coaching at.
New York's defense leads the league in sacks (35) and is 15th in points allowed per game despite not being able to translate that success into wins.
Michigan, on the other hand, ranks 47th in the FBS in total defense, 44th in redzone defense and is outside the top 50 in passing yards allowed per game.
On top of that, since Martindale arrived, the defending national champions have fallen flat in the Big Ten and are no longer in contention for the conference title or College Football Playoff.
He has every right to take a dig at New York, it's well known he and head coach Brian Daboll did not get along last season. But he can't expect to make those comments when his own team isn't exactly a top notch winning culture at the moment.