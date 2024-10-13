Winners and losers: 5 takeaways from Packers' demolition of Cardinals in Week 6
The Green Bay Packers' Week 6 encounter versus the Cardinals was always favored to be a shootout, but only one team held up their end of the bargain. Green Bay sprinted away from Arizona and never looked back en route to a comprehensive 34-13 victory.
The team's defense did its job by recovering three fumbles but the Packers were on track for a comfortable win even without dominating the turnover margin. Jordan Love and the offense moved the ball up and down the field at will. The star signal-caller tossed four touchdown passes and made things look easy on the afternoon.
Most members of head coach Matt LaFleur's roster can feel pretty good about how they played against Arizona. It was not a perfect effort though. The following five players quality as winners and losers from the Packers' Week 6 triumph.
Packers winner No. 1: Romeo Doubs
The veteran wide receiver correctly wishes he'd handled things differently leading up to his Week 5 suspension. In sharp contrast, his return to the field for Green Bay could hardly have gone any better.
He may have only caught three passes on four targets for 49 yards but his efficiency was elite. Doubs found the end zone twice which did wonders to help Green Bay run away from the Cardinals.
The Packers' organization deserves credit for handling the Doubs situation sternly but still offering him a pathway back onto the field in short order. He repaid their faith by playing his limited role in the offense to perfection this week. Time will tell whether or not four targets per game will be enough to keep him satisfied moving forward. Nonetheless, Doubs is a big winner from this game because he returned to the lineup and managed to perform as a difference-maker.
Packers winner No. 2: Emmanuel Wilson
The Packers offense gets a lot of attention for their explosive aerial attack, but everything they do on offense is predicated on a successful ground game. LaFleur and his staff want two running backs to absorb the volume of carries they want to provide their backs on a weekly basis.
Josh Jacobs is the main man for now, but the No. 2 spot in the running back room remains up for grabs. The idea was for rookie MarShawn Lloyd to be that guy coming into the regular season but injuries have taken him out of the mix. That's created an opportunity for Emmanuel Wilson to make his case to the organization.
He only got seven carries against the Cardinals but he produced 54 yards which averages out to 7.7 yards per carry. Wilson benefited from working against a battered Arizona defense when the game was out of reach but his average per carry more than doubled what Jacobs did on a heavier workload.
Wilson likely won't displace Jacobs as the starter anytime soon but it's an issue worth monitoring. At the very least, Wilson will make it difficult for the Packers to bench him when Lloyd comes off of Injured Reserve.
Packers winner No. 3: Quay Walker
Green Bay's defense deserves a lot of credit for shutting down Kyler Murray and Arizona's offense. Linebacker Quay Walker did more than his share of work. He finished the day with 11 total tackles including one for loss.
Getting production from the outside linebacker spot is imperative for the Packers defense. Walker is coming into his own as a guy who can set the edge against the run. More importantly, he's starting to feel comfortable knifing into the opposing backfield to wreak havoc.
Walker is never going to turn into a double-digit sack artist from his outside linebacker spot but he's soaking up tackles on the second level. Everytime he takes a ball carrier down it means that play isn't getting to his secondary. He played his role to near perfection against Arizona.
Packers loser No. 1: Josh Jacobs
Jacobs got a lot of volume for the Packers this week but his efficiency was well below what the offense needs from him as the season progresses. Averaging 3.4 yards per carry just isn't good enough for an offense with this much talent.
Supporters of Jacobs will point out that he did manage to add three catches for 28 yards to his total this week. He was a helpful outlet for Jordan Love. That does not change the fact that his rushing average is starting to settle in at a troubling number for a front office that spent big on his services in free agency.
Jacobs is going to continue to be the starter barring a real collapse, but look for his carries to start to decline if he can't get going soon. Wilson and Lloyd have the talent to overtake him in short order.
Packers loser No. 2: Brayden Narveson
Another week has passed for the Packers and their rookie kicker has missed another field goal. Narveson did go two for three in this one but he can't keep missing modest field goals if he wants to hold on to the starting job.
It would be a surprise if the Packers don't bring some veteran kickets in for tryouts this week to put real pressure on Narveson to up his game. His big leg still means he'll likely retain the job for another week but he needs to go a full week without a miss if he wants to quiet the uncertainty surrounding his place on the roster. Narveson's miss didn't cost the Packers in Week 6 but it did not do anything to make his teammates any more confident in his services.