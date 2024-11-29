Winners and losers: 5 takeaways from Packers' Thanksgiving win over Dolphins at chilly Lambeau Field
This was not the first time Jordan Love has led the Green Bay Packers to a Thanksgiving victory but there was one major difference in this year's victory over the Dolphins for the talented quarterback. This year Love got a celebratory turkey leg in the aftermath of the important win. He called the turkey leg "delicious" which was exactly how loads of Packers fans might describe the team's 9-3 record.
The 30-17 final score might flatter Green Bay a bit after they were able to stop the Dolphins at the goal line in the fourth quarter. If not for Quay Walker's key sack, things might have turned out differently for the Packers. Even so, this was a quality win for a team that needed to keep pace with their NFC North rivals.
Overall, this was a good performance for head coach Matt LaFleur's team. They got out to a nice early lead and did what they needed to do in order to maintain it. Predictably, there are more winners than losers on Green Bay's roster after their Week 13 triumph.
Packers winner No. 1: Jordan Love
This might have been Love's best performance of the season. He completed 21 of his 28 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns. Add in the fact that he didn't turn the ball over and it's easy to see how much of a problem he was for the Dolphins.
Love is really starting to find the right balance of taking risks and making the throws the defense is giving him. The Dolphins were scared of his ability to beat them over the top on Thursday night which opened things up on shorter routes for the Green Bay offense. That's why Tucker Kraft and Jayden Reed were able to enjoy such productive games.
The Packers are only going to go as far as their star quarterback can take them this season. Love is rounding into form at the right time after suffering some early season injuries. That's bad news for Green Bay's future opponents.
Packers winner No. 2: Tucker Kraft
Kraft's role in the Green Bay offense has been up and down this season. It was certainly up against Miami. He led the team with six catches for 78 yards in Week 13. He showed a terrific ability to find soft spots in the Dolphins' secondary which helped his offense keep the chains moving.
In fairness, this output wasn't spurred by Kraft doing anything different than what he's done all season. Green Bay simply increased his volume and reaped the results. Kraft may not qualify as an explosive pass-catcher but he's a solid receiver who can be relied upon in a variety of patterns.
Kraft's role may fluctuate depending on opponents moving forward but he deserves attention from opposing defensive coordinators every week. The Dolphins forgot about him and paid the price.
Packers winner No. 3: Quay Walker
The Packers gave up a lot of yards to Miami's offense in this one, but they deserve credit for holding the Dolphins to just 17 points. Walker's aforementioned sack on fourth down was a big reason why Green Bay was able to salt this game away in the fourth quarter.
It wasn't the only play the talented linebacker made. He finished the night with 10 tackles, including two behind the enemy's line of scrimmage. Linebacker isn't the most valuable position in the modern NFL, but guys like Walker, who can make plays behind the line of scrimmage, are always appreciated. His work up front was a big reason why Miami's comeback fell short.
Packers loser No. 1: Josh Jacobs
Green Bay's coaching staff will hope this is a blip on the radar for Jacobs in the midst of a good, overall season. His inability to run the ball effectively was a big reason why Love was forced to carry such a heavy load on Thanksgiving.
In fairness to the veteran running back, he was able to pop an explosive 49-yard gain through the air on Thursday. His rushing efficiency was much less impressive. Jacobs only managed to scratch out 43 yards on 19 carries on the ground.
The Dolphins did stack the box against Jacobs early, but he wasn't able to make enough players miss to really make them pay. He may need to play better inidvidually in future weeks if Green Bay is going to make a meaningful postseason run.
Packers loser No. 2: Eric Stokes
The Packers spent a first-round pick on Stokes in the hopes that he could partner with Jaire Alexander to form one of the top cornerback duos in the NFL. At this point in Stokes' career, it's fair to wonder whether or not he can even develop into a quality starter.
He was asked to replace Alexander on the field against Miami and he was unable to contain the lines of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. That might sound like a tough ask on the surface, but Green Bay gave him plenty of safety help. His inability to make any meaningful plays against Tua Tagovailoa is a troubling sign for his long-term future with the franchise.
It's too early for the Packers to completely give up on Stokes, but he needs to elevate his play immediately if he's going to earn meaningful snaps down the stretch. His performance in place of Alexander in Week 13 was not good enough for a defense that wants to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender.