Winners and losers from the 2024 Steelers: Dealing with disappointment
By DJ Dunson
Pittsburgh’s 2024 epitaph was penned more than a week ago at the tail end of their uninspiring close to the regular season, which is why Saturday’s final score felt like fait accompli. Baltimore’s trajectory took off like a rocket ship, while the Steelers regressed into hovering over sea level. Tomlin got the most out of his fledgling Steelers squad, but they feel short of penetrating championship contender status.
Steel City holds itself in high regard. If the Cleveland Browns experienced a run comparable to what Mike Tomlin has done the last decade, that head coach would have the stadium named after him. However, Tomlin doing more with less is beginning to ring hollow in Pittsburgh. A five-game losing streak to end the season destroyed all the good vibes and leaves the Steelers scrambling for a new direction next season.
Winners: T.J. Watt
After barely missing out on his second Defensive Player of the Year award, Watt single-handedly is responsible for reshaping how football analytics analyze pass-rushing outside linebackers. While a slump in the final stretch pushed him behind Patrick Surtain in the Defensive Player of the Year race, he still supplemented his legacy. A down year for Watt would be a career year for most pass rushers. He was outstanding against the run, demonstrated his knack for creating splash plays, and eclipsed 100 sacks. There are plenty of criticisms that can be levied against the Steelers, but Watt remained above the fray.
Losers: Justin Fields
After briefly rebuilding his stock early in the 2024 season, Fields was benched for Wilson after six games and the offense kicked into a higher gear. It’s still unclear if Fields did enough to make himself attractive to a quarterback-needy team willing to take a chance on a reclamation project.
There was a belief that a package for Fields in the red zone or short-yardage situations would alleviate a few of the Steelers' offensive woes. After he was benched the Steelers failed to consistently utilize him. He's lost the buzz that surrounded him following his final season with the Chicago Bears and he’s a year older. After a few months out of the limelight, it’s difficult to predict what his future holds. Fields now may have to contend with Sam Darnold, JJ McCarthy, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr, Daniel Jones, and Jameis Winston for jobs in free agency. Fortunately, the rookie class of quarterbacks is expected to be shallower than it was in 2024.
Winners: Cam Heyward
Once thought to be at the end of his string, Heyward somehow put together a roll-back-the-clock season. His age-35 season resulted in him being named one of the oldest First-Team All-Pros in league history. Beyond the addition to his legacy, this was a lucrative year for Heyward. Heyward's 2024 extension contained almost no guaranteed money beyond this season. Another season like his 2023 campaign would have given Pittsburgh good reason to unburden themselves of the $19 million he’s owed in 2025.
Losers: Joey Porter Jr.
Joey Porter’s season was a significant downgrade from his rookie year intro to the league. He kept multiple drives alive with unnecessary flags channeling Joey Porter Sr.’s physicality at cornerback. His hypothesis that the officials can’t call everything was disproven against the Cleveland Browns. Even more worrisome was that the passer rating when he was targeted rose by 21 points to 91.6, from the rookie-leading 70.1 passer rating he logged as a rookie.
To make matters worse, he was a penalty magnet. Of the 20 most penalized players this season, 18 are offensive linemen. Porter and rookie Terrion Arnold are the only two in the top 20. Porter surrendered 137 yards in penalty yardage, third-most in the entire league. He’s got to figure out how to cover effectively without mauling receivers.
Winners: Nick Herbig
While Alex Highsmith rehabbed, Herbig established himself as a force to be reckoned with on the opposite side as Watt. At one point, he and Watt were the league’s leaders in forced fumbles. Highsmith’s recovery reduced his snap count, but he led the Steelers in pressure rate and has plenty of momentum heading into 2025. After the Bengals win at the end of November, he faded into the background, but Tomlin’s faith in his development was on display on Hard Knocks.
Losers: Najee Harris
Najee Harris’ four-straight 1000-yard seasons show how ineffectual he was. Harris’ option was declined before the season and he didn’t show much that would justify re-signing him. At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, he’s the most physically imposing ball carrier out of the backfield this side of Derrick Henry. Once Henry joined the division, the contrast between him and what the Steelers had in Harris became even starker.
Harris eclipsed 1000 yards while rushing for fewer than 90 yards in each of the Steelers' final 10 contests. His season culminated in a six-carry, 17-yard logline against the Ravens. While he deserves some leeway for pushing through against the NFL's No. 1 rushing defense, this was a trend for him throughout the season.
Expectations were high for Harris in Arthur Smith’s offense. However, aside from the three consecutive 100-yard outings before the bye week, Harris was unable to make game-breaking or drive-extending plays that would warrant extending him as his rookie contract expires this spring.
Winners: DeShon Elliott
Elliott signed with the Steelers on a cheap two-year, $6 million contract and played his way into the hearts of Steelers fans with his heart and determination. Paying box safety, Elliott’s impact against the run made him a fan favorite while Minkah Fitzpatrick’s impact was scrutinized. Elliott has only one year left on his current deal and may be in position for a much bigger payday after a year in which he made a strong case for being named an All-Pro. In 15 games, Elliott recorded a career-high 108 tackles, defended six passes, recovered three fumbles, and was arguably their best run defender.
Losers: Mike Tomlin
Tomlin’s run of hiring underwhelming offensive coordinators continued. He deserves another season, but it feels like a make-or-break campaign is on the horizon for Tomlin. The greatest indictment of Tomlin is that you can’t tell if this team’s future is trending upward or stuck in limbo. In a division where they’re surrounded by Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, the Cleveland Browns are also in a position to draft a franchise quarterback (again). Tomlin likely won’t be fired or traded this offseason. There are too many adjustments that can be made which could improve Pittsburgh’s outlook in 2025.
Losers: Omar Khan
Khan invested millions into the defense and found a few bright spots in DeShon Elliott and Donte Jackson. The Patrick Queen signing was a profound disappointment. However, cap space presents limitations on team-building and the threadbare offense lacked game-changing playmakers as a result. Opposite the NFL’s most expensive defense, they played like a discount unit. The 2024 season also called to attention how Khan’s overall track record leaves a lot to be desired. Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick were stellar finds in the draft. However, George Pickens’ volatility reared its ugly head this season. Meanwhile, Minkah Fitzpatrick were all acquired before his watch began. T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Harris, and Alex Highsmith, are all holdovers from Kevin Colbert’s regime.
He whiffed on improving the receiver’s room this offseason while several contenders made deals to gift their quarterbacks with better pass-catching options. The Steelers have a league-average running back throwing to below-average receivers. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson can get away with that. The jury is out on Sam Darnold, but at least he is throwing to Justin Jefferson, TJ Hockenson, and Jordan Addison. Jalen Hurts is buoyed by the deepest war chest of talent in the league led by the likely Offensive Player of the Year at running back.
That divestment in the offensive side was unsustainable and ultimately it caught up to them. Khan has to showcase his acumen while strengthening the offense this spring.