Winners and losers: 4 takeaways for Bills in blowout win over 49ers in Week 13
By Luke Norris
The Buffalo Bills upped their winning streak to seven on a snowy Sunday night in Orchard Park with a dominant 35-10 win over the struggling San Francisco 49ers, who not only lost the game but likely lost Christian McCaffrey to a season-ending PCL injury.
With the win, the Bills improved to 10-2 for the first time since 1991 and are just the fourth team since the turn of the century to notch double-digit wins in six consecutive seasons.
The victory also gave Buffalo its fifth consecutive AFC East title, the longest streak in franchise history, made the Bills the first team since the 2009 Indianapolis Colts to clinch a division title with five or more games remaining in the regular season, and kept them just one game back of the Kansas City Chiefs in the fight for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
So, life is good for Sean McDermott's squad as they prepare to head west for a Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
Let's have a look at some winners (no losers this week) from the Bills' Week 13 win over the Niners.
Winner: Josh Allen
Josh Allen made all sorts of history on Sunday night.
For starters, his 7-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins was the 245th total touchdown of his Buffalo career, breaking him out of a tie with Jim Kelly for the most in franchise history. But that was just the start of his history-making night.
With roughly six minutes to play in the third quarter, Allen technically threw a touchdown pass to himself on an unplanned hook-and-lateral in which he first completed a pass to Amari Cooper, who then pitched the ball back to Allen, who then raced toward the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.
And, yes, Allen received credit for both a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown on that one play. He doesn't, however, get credit for a catch, which gives him a receiving TD with zero receptions on the night. That's obviously not the easiest thing in the world to accomplish.
As the icing on the cake, Allen added an 8-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter, making him the only quarterback in NFL history with a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown in the same game.
With all due respect to Saquon Barkley, Josh Allen is the NFL MVP right now, and it really shouldn't even be all that close.
Winner: James Cook
Leading into this matchup, we predicted that James Cook would have his second 100-yard game of the season, and the third-year back did just that, rushing for 107 yards on just 14 carries.
Of course, hitting the century mark became a lot easier for Cook when he busted loose for a 65-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Not only was that run the longest of his NFL career, but it was also the first time he'd ever had any play, whether a rush or reception, go for more than 50 yards.
Rookie Ray Davis had a nice night as well, carrying the ball 11 times for 63 yards, the second-highest total of his young career, and kicked off the Buffalo scoring spree with a 5-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter.
Winner: Matt Milano
Just being on the field Sunday night makes Matt Milano a winner in our book.
The veteran linebacker hadn't played a single snap of football since October 8 of last year against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game during which he fractured his fibula, costing him the remainder of the 2023 campaign.
Milano worked his way back from that injury but then suffered a torn biceps during a drill in training camp, which required surgery and put him back on injured reserve. But after 420 days away, he was finally back in action against the 49ers and had a solid night, tying for third on the team with tackles with five.
Winner: The Bills' defense as a whole
As for the rest of the Buffalo defense, this was simply a strong all-around effort for Bobby Babich's unit.
Now, to be fair, the 49ers losing McCaffrey certainly made life a lot easier, as he'd already racked up 67 total yards (53 rushing, 14 receiving) before exiting the game less than four minutes into the second quarter.
Nevertheless, the Bills limited Brock Purdy to a career-low 94 passing yards, held the Niners as a whole to only 239 total yards, and forced three turnovers, upping Buffalo's league-leading turnover differential to +17.
Terrell Bernard led the way for the Bills with nine total tackles, while Taron Johnson and Taylor Rapp tied for second with six apiece. Greg Rousseau also added a sack to his team-leading total, giving him 6.5 for the season.