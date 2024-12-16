Winners and losers: 5 takeaways from Packers' dominant win over Seahawks
The Packers might be the most dangerous team to ever occupy third place in their own division after 14 regular season games. Green Bay needed a road win against the Seahawks to further solidify their hold on a Wild Card spot and quarterback Jordan Love made sure he and his teammates satisfied that need with a resounding win.
Head coach Matt LaFleur's team upped its record to 10-4 with a 30-13 victory at Seattle. The Packers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back thanks to a balanced effort on both sides of the ball. Green Bay still trails both the Lions and Vikings in the NFC North standings but this game announced them as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
The news is more positive than negative this week for the Packers after their big win on national TV. Read on to discover the members of the team's roster who won and lost in the lopsided win over the Seahawks.
Packers winner No. 1: Jordan Love
Love came out of the gates hot against Seattle's secondary and finished the night with 229 yards passing and two touchdowns. His blistering start serves as a cold reminder of just how dangerous he can be to teams that might run up against Green Bay in the postseason.
The Packers' talented signal-caller showed off every throw in his arsenal on Sunday night. He was cool, calm and collected in the pocket when his offensive line gave him ample protection. Any time he was forced to exit the pocket he displayed an uncanny ability to throw the ball on the run with superb accuracy. That mobilty also permitted Love to go the entire game without taking a single sack.
Love will have tougher games as the season rolls along but he passed this one with flying colors. He may have struggled with tunovers earlier in the campaign but those mistake-riddled games feel like a distant memory. If his recent form continues, he'll enter the playoffs as one of the hottest quarterbacks in football.
Packers winner No. 2: Kingsley Enagbare
The Packers have been waiting all season for a quality edge rusher to emerge opposite Rashan Gary. Kingsley Enagbare's outburst against Seattle's overmatched offensive front might be enough to propel him to seize that role.
He finished the game with two sacks including one on a particularly interesting series when he notched all three tackles on a three-and-out by the Seahawks. Enagbare demonstrated a nice combination of speed and power on the edge that helped him outmaneuever Seattle's offensive line.
The key for the young defensive end will be to back this performance up with another productive outing. One game with two sacks can be a blip on the radar. Green Bay needs it to be a trend for Enagbare if they're going to make a deep playoff run.
Packers winner No. 3: Jayden Reed
Predictably, Green Bay's coaching staff made a concerted effort to get Reed the ball this week after seeing him shutout in the team's last game. Five catches and three runs should be the standard for the talented wideout rather than the exception.
He didn't manage to turn any of those touches into explosive plays, but he gave the Seahawks' defense a lot to think about. That permitted some of his teammates more opportunities to work in open space. That balance is key for a Green Bay offense that does no employ a true No. 1 wide receiver.
Reed has the talent to be a difference-maker in the playoffs and Green Bay needs him to build up momentum as the regular-season winds down. This was a step in the right direction for the former Michigan State star.
Packers winner No. 4: Romeo Doubs
Romeo Doubs did not get a ton of targets this week, but he made the ones he did receive count. His two touchdown catches were a big boost for the Packers as they sprinted away from the Seahawks.
The takeaway here is that Doubs continues to have Love's trust when the Packers offense enters the red zone. He is not the most explosive big-play threat this offense has to offer but he is one of the more reliable intermediate receivers available to the offense.
Doubs' ability to find soft spots against opposing secondaries helps keep the chains moving for Green Bay. The team will need him to further that trend as the competition stiffens on what they hope will be a long postseason run.
Packers loser No. 1: Emmanuel Wilson
Green Bay's search for a second running back they can trust after Josh Jacobs does not seem to be near a conclusion. Wilson has shown flashes of effectiveness this season but only getting three carries in this game is a sure sign that LaFleur and his offensive staff don't have total faith in him.
His workload might have increased had he averaged more than three yards per carry. That's only slightly below Jacobs' average of 3.6 yards per rush on the night. The Packers could have used a spark from Wilson in relief of their top back but they did not get any meaningful production from him.
The hope for the Packers is that Jacobs can continue to shoulder a heavy burden until they can find a new option in the offseason. If he falters down the stretch Green Bay might have to ask themselves whether or not their lack of a quality backup was to blame.