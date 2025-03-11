Winners, losers from NFL free agency day one: Broncos, Patriots spend big, Cowboys sleep

NFL free agency is underway and it didn't take long for teams to start scooping players up to lucrative deals. Plenty of free agents remain on the market, but a lot of the big names have already been taken off the board. After 24 hours, a few teams have made the most noise — and a few have been questionably silent.

Winner: Indianapolis Colts

Adding Cam Bynum from the Vikings and Charvarius Ward from San Francisco has revamped the Colts secondary. It cost a pretty penny to do so — the two each got a $60 million contract — but you have to pay good players, because they're... good!

There's still work to be done this offseason for Indy, but adding two beasts in the secondary is no doubt a positive first day.

Loser: Sam Darnold

Okay, it's hard to call someone who just got paid $110 million a "loser." Congrats to Sam Darnold for earning a big pay day — seriously. He's one of the best comeback stories in football and it's awesome to see guys who were labeled "busts" prove everyone wrong.

But looking past the contract, Darnold is now the quarterback of a Seahawks team that just released Tyler Lockett, traded DK Metcalf and doesn't have much offensive line to speak of. Of course, this is day one of free agency and Seattle has many months to beef up protection for Darnold. But as it stands, Darnold might be running for dear life next season and then chucking it downfield to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and... Jaxon Smith-Njigba again.

Winner: Denver Broncos

When a team has a surprisingly successful season, they're always worth monitoring in the offseason. Will the front office go all in and try to capitalize on the team's suddenly cracked window?

Denver was that surprise success this season, and its front office answered that question quickly today; yes, they're going all in. Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga are both headed to Denver from San Francisco, and DJ Jones will be staying in the Mile High City as well.

With a good young quarterback in Bo Nix, there's no reason to waste time trying to build around him. Denver's draft will be intriguing to watch as well; do they get Nix another weapon or continue to beef up the defense? Either way, Denver has quietly build a talented roster

Loser: Philadelphia Eagles

This one might not be fair. Most of the guys Philly lost today were expected to go elsewhere as the team wouldn't have enough money to run it back with the same team as last year. Still; Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Isaiah Rodgers combine to be a pretty big loss.

Again, Howie Roseman has given Eagles fans plenty of reason to trust him in times like these; time and again he makes the right move, and his construction of last year's Super Bowl roster was masterful and I have little doubt he'll enter 2025 with another contender on his hands. But the Commanders are throwing money around and look like real threats in the NFC East, so the Eagles can't be too patient this spring.

Loser Dallas Cowboys

Jerry... free agency has started, Jerry... you can sign someone, Jerry.

Oh, Javonte Williams, that's cool. Nice job. And who else?

Who else, Jerry? Who else are the Cowboys signing?

No one yet, it appears! Dallas has been exceptionally quiet today, which wouldn't be awful if they weren't in a division with Buffalo, a team that will compete for a Super Bowl again next year, and paying a quarterback 40 million dollars a year starting next season.

But they are, and they are, so maybe the team should start making some moves. Like, right now.

Winner: New England Patriots

Signing Milton Williams would have been a good day in itself. Signing Carlton Davis would have been a good day. Signing Robert Spillane would have been cool!

The Patriots did all three — plus grabbing offensive lineman Morgan Moses — and suddenly, there's some talent in New England once again. This team was deep in a talent hole last season so this isn't a full offseason's worth of moves, but it's a pretty dang impressive first day.