Winter Classic 2025, Blackhawks vs. Blues: How to watch, live stream
With the Christmas Break in the rearview mirror, NHL fans have turned their attention to the Winter Classic. This year's matchup is an intriguing one, as the Chicago Blackhawks are set to face off against the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.
Why the NHL chose these two teams to participate in the 2025 Winter Classic isn't difficult to understand. Connor Bedard, the face of the Blackhawks, is one of the best and most popular young players in the league, and the Blues are a division rival.
While the matchup made some sense on paper, Bedard has had a slightly underwhelming sophomore year, and both of these teams would miss the playoffs if the regular season ended today. In fact, both of these teams fired their head coaches amid their struggles. The Blues have played a bit better since firing Drew Bannister, but the Blackhawks still have the fewest points in the NHL.
The hype might not be as immense as once thought, but the Winter Classic is always a must-watch event for any NHL fan. With that in mind, here's how fans who won't be able to make their way to Wrigley Field can tune in.
What time does the Winter Classic start?
Traditionally, the Winter Classic is played on New Year's Day, but for the first time in the event's history, it will take place on New Year's Eve.
Puck drop is slated to occur at 4:00 p.m. CST, meaning it'll be 2:00 p.m. PST and 5:00 p.m. EST. This is an ideal start time for those getting out of work early.
How to watch/live stream the Winter Classic
For those unable to attend the event in person in what should be a packed crowd at Wrigley Field, there fortunately are several ways for you to watch the event either on cable or on a live stream.
Tuesday's game will be on a couple of different channels on cable, making it easily accessible. The game will be played on TNT and TruTv for fans in the United States and can be viewed on Sportsnet for Canadian hockey fans.
In addition to the several cable options, the game can be streamed on Max. Those without an account have several different plans to choose from, and can even purchase a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu. If you're looking to buy a subscription just to view this game, it's important to cancel it before being charged when it expires.