WM Phoenix Open payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse
Golf fans undeniably have the WM Phoenix Open circled on their calendars every year when looking ahead at what the PGA Tour has to offer. That's because this tournament delivers every year and the 2025 trip to TPC Scottsdale only furthered the excitement around this event.
Thomas Detry sprinted out to a big lead after 54 holes and heading into the final round on Sunday but the rearview mirror of the leader was crowded with some massive names. Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler, both in just their second starts this year, were within striking distance and looked primed to make a charge up the board over the final 18 holes of action at TPC Scottsdale. But it all set up a great finish down the stretch.
Not only is this one of the best events to win simply because of the fans' support and loud behavior (in a positive way) but there's always prize money on the line to think about as well. So let's dive into the WM Phoenix Open payout information with the winner's share, total purse and the payday for every finishing position this week.
WM Phoenix Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the famed WM Phoenix Open will receive a nice $1.656 million payday for their victory at TPC Scottsdale this week. Though this isn't a signature event, it's still one of the most popular events on the PGA Tour, which gives it a bit more juice in terms of purse and prize money. Speaking of the purse, every player in the field this week for the event is playing for their share of the $9.2 million total purse available this week.
WM Phoenix Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2025
There were 77 players who made the cut at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open and we're checking out the prize money payout for all 77 players who saw the weekend at TPC Scottsdale below:
Finishing Position
WM Phoenix Open Prize Money
Winner
$1.656 million
2nd
$1,002,800
3rd
$634,800
4th
$450,800
5th
$377,200
6th
$333,500
7th
$310,500
8th
$287,500
9th
$269,100
10th
$250,700
11th
$232,300
12th
$213,900
13th
$195,500
14th
$177,100
15th
$167,900
16th
$158,700
17th
$149,500
18th
$140,300
19th
$131,100
20th
$121,900
21st
$112,700
22nd
$103,500
23rd
$96,140
24th
$88,780
25th
$81,420
26th
$74,060
27th
$71,300
28th
$68,540
29th
$65,780
30th
$63,020
31st
$60,260
32nd
$57,500
33rd
$54,740
34th
$52,440
35th
$50,140
36th
$47,840
37th
$45,540
38th
$43,700
39th
$41,860
40th
$40,020
41st
$38,180
42nd
$36,340
43rd
$34,500
44th
$32,600
45th
$30,820
46th
$28,980
47th
$27,140
48th
$25,668
49th
$24,380
50th
$23,644
51st
$23,092
52nd
$22,540
53rd
$22,172
54th
$21,804
55th
$21,620
56th
$21,436
57th
$21,252
58th
$21,068
59th
$20,884
60th
$20,700
61st
$20,516
62nd
$20,332
63rd
$20,148
64th
$19,964
65th
$19,780
66th
$19,596
67th
$19,412
68th
$19,228
69th
$19,044
70th
$18,860
71st
$18,676
72nd
$18,492
73rd
$18,308
74th
$18,124
75th
$17,940
76th
$17,756
77th
$17,572
After seeing the payouts at Pebble Beach a week ago as a signature event, this might not look like a ton of money. As mentioned, though, the winner and the runner-up will still receive a seven-figure payday. Beyond that, the Top 22 finishers at TPC Scottsdale this week will all get at least $100,000 in prize money, which still isn't a bad week at the office.
With all of that being said, the WM Phoenix Open should be a signature event. There is arguably no better experience for golf fans, so getting the best players in the world there assuredly would be a great move by the PGA Tour. Furthermore, the course is a tough test that, even if scores get low, offers so much risk-reward entertainment throughout, even beyond the 16th hole. We'll have to see if that can be a change for the Tour moving forward at some point but we'll enjoy the event every year nonetheless.