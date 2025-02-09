Fansided

WM Phoenix Open payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse

How much prize money is on the line for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open?

By Cody Williams

WM Phoenix Open 2025
WM Phoenix Open 2025 / Christian Petersen/GettyImages
Golf fans undeniably have the WM Phoenix Open circled on their calendars every year when looking ahead at what the PGA Tour has to offer. That's because this tournament delivers every year and the 2025 trip to TPC Scottsdale only furthered the excitement around this event.

Thomas Detry sprinted out to a big lead after 54 holes and heading into the final round on Sunday but the rearview mirror of the leader was crowded with some massive names. Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler, both in just their second starts this year, were within striking distance and looked primed to make a charge up the board over the final 18 holes of action at TPC Scottsdale. But it all set up a great finish down the stretch.

Not only is this one of the best events to win simply because of the fans' support and loud behavior (in a positive way) but there's always prize money on the line to think about as well. So let's dive into the WM Phoenix Open payout information with the winner's share, total purse and the payday for every finishing position this week.

WM Phoenix Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the famed WM Phoenix Open will receive a nice $1.656 million payday for their victory at TPC Scottsdale this week. Though this isn't a signature event, it's still one of the most popular events on the PGA Tour, which gives it a bit more juice in terms of purse and prize money. Speaking of the purse, every player in the field this week for the event is playing for their share of the $9.2 million total purse available this week.

WM Phoenix Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

There were 77 players who made the cut at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open and we're checking out the prize money payout for all 77 players who saw the weekend at TPC Scottsdale below:

Finishing Position

WM Phoenix Open Prize Money

Winner

$1.656 million

2nd

$1,002,800

3rd

$634,800

4th

$450,800

5th

$377,200

6th

$333,500

7th

$310,500

8th

$287,500

9th

$269,100

10th

$250,700

11th

$232,300

12th

$213,900

13th

$195,500

14th

$177,100

15th

$167,900

16th

$158,700

17th

$149,500

18th

$140,300

19th

$131,100

20th

$121,900

21st

$112,700

22nd

$103,500

23rd

$96,140

24th

$88,780

25th

$81,420

26th

$74,060

27th

$71,300

28th

$68,540

29th

$65,780

30th

$63,020

31st

$60,260

32nd

$57,500

33rd

$54,740

34th

$52,440

35th

$50,140

36th

$47,840

37th

$45,540

38th

$43,700

39th

$41,860

40th

$40,020

41st

$38,180

42nd

$36,340

43rd

$34,500

44th

$32,600

45th

$30,820

46th

$28,980

47th

$27,140

48th

$25,668

49th

$24,380

50th

$23,644

51st

$23,092

52nd

$22,540

53rd

$22,172

54th

$21,804

55th

$21,620

56th

$21,436

57th

$21,252

58th

$21,068

59th

$20,884

60th

$20,700

61st

$20,516

62nd

$20,332

63rd

$20,148

64th

$19,964

65th

$19,780

66th

$19,596

67th

$19,412

68th

$19,228

69th

$19,044

70th

$18,860

71st

$18,676

72nd

$18,492

73rd

$18,308

74th

$18,124

75th

$17,940

76th

$17,756

77th

$17,572

After seeing the payouts at Pebble Beach a week ago as a signature event, this might not look like a ton of money. As mentioned, though, the winner and the runner-up will still receive a seven-figure payday. Beyond that, the Top 22 finishers at TPC Scottsdale this week will all get at least $100,000 in prize money, which still isn't a bad week at the office.

With all of that being said, the WM Phoenix Open should be a signature event. There is arguably no better experience for golf fans, so getting the best players in the world there assuredly would be a great move by the PGA Tour. Furthermore, the course is a tough test that, even if scores get low, offers so much risk-reward entertainment throughout, even beyond the 16th hole. We'll have to see if that can be a change for the Tour moving forward at some point but we'll enjoy the event every year nonetheless.

Home/PGA Tour