The WNBA season is off and running, and several teams are already starting to separate themselves. Both the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx sit at 7-0, and a handful of players are already making cases for the league's major awards.

It has been an exciting season thus far filled with big-time performances, on-court scuffles and off-the-court storylines. Players are finally beginning to hit their stride with new teams, and rookies are beginning to stand out among their peers.

One of the most riveting components of the game has been the increased emphasis on shooting 3-pointers. Fortunately, there are a number of players who are lighting it up from deep through the first month of the season.

WNBA 3-point shooting rankings: Who’s scorching from deep?

Though not every team has played the same amount of games, each franchise has participated in six to eight contests. After these games, the following players are leading the WNBA in 3-pointers made.

Kelsey Plum (LAS) - 26 Allisha Gray (ATL) - 20 Rhyne Howard (ATL) - 20 Sabrina Ionescu (NYL) - 20 Marina Mabrey (CON) - 18

While these are certainly impressive marks for these five players, total makes is not the only thing that matters. Efficiency is critical as well, so here are the five players leading the WNBA in 3-point percentage, among those who have attempted two or more per contest.

Lexie Hull (IND) - 57.1% Leonie Fiebich (NYL) - 52.9% Kennedy Burke (NYL) - 52.2% Kayla McBride (MIN) - 50.0% T-Dana Evans (LVA) and Gabby Williams (SEA) - 47.1%

After looking at these statistics, it is no wonder that both the Liberty and Lynx are so good. Efficiency will always be the key to winning basketball games, and these teams have figured that out.

However, watching players who shoot a ton of shots from beyond the arc is also exciting. Even if they do not always hit with a high consistency. Here are the five players who have taken the most shot attempts from 3-point land in the first month of the 2025 WNBA season.

Rhyne Howard (ATL) - 73 Kelsey Plum (LAS) - 70 Marina Mabrey (CON) - 59 Sabrina Ionescu (NYL) - 56 Arike Ogunbowale (DAL) - 53

Lastly, it is important to highlight several other players who are scorching from deep in the early going, but may have narrowly missed the top 5 cutoff for these categories. The following five players are shooting at an incredible percentage while also fielding a solid number of attempts.