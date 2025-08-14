WNBA 6POY Power Rankings: Has Dijonai Carrington entered the race?

As the WNBA regular season comes to an end, everyone will be keeping their eye on who is in the running for all the end-of-season awards. While the debates of Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year are getting a lot of attention right now, there is one award that has many promising contenders vying for the accolade.

WNBA Sixth Player of the Year is an award given out at the end of each regular season. This award is voted on by a panel and is set to honor the player, in their mind, who has impacted their respective team the most while coming off the bench. The player must have come off the bench in more games than they have started. Some notable winners in recent years have been Tiffany Hayes in 2024, Alysha Clark in 2023, and Kelsey Plum in 2021. Let's take a look at this year's hopefuls.

5. Maddy Siegrist, Dallas Wings

While the Wings have had a less-than-ideal season, Villanova Alum Maddy Siegrist has been making her mark off the bench. Siegrist has played in 15 games this season and is averaging 10.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game. She has stepped her game up to another level since returning from injury. Over the past 4 games, she has averaged 14.7 points per game. If she can continue to shine throughout the end of this season, she could be a serious contender. I would argue the only thing holding her back is Dallas' record.

4. Natisha Hiedeman, Minnesota Lynx

Natisha Hiedeman is just one of a few Lynx players who have a real shot at this accolade. Hiedeman is averaging 7.8 points in 17.8 minutes per game. Coming off the bench for a stacked Lynx starting lineup can be intimidating, especially after Minnesota has lost Napheesa Collier to injury for the time being. But Hiedeman has surely risen to the occasion. In their most recent matchup against the New York Liberty, Hiedeman recorded 13 points in only 15 minutes off the bench.

3. Kennedy Burke, New York Liberty

Kennedy Burke is another player who comes off the bench for a championship-contending team. Burke has recently returned from an 8-game absence due to injury. She came off the bench and played for 16 minutes in her first game back against the Las Vegas Aces. She recorded 8 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 steal. Overall, she is averaging 8.4 points per game in 21.6 minutes. As the Liberty are currently playing without Breanna Stewart, this might be her opportunity to showcase her talents more.

2. Jessica Shepard, Minnesota Lynx

Jessica Shepard is a Lynx forward who has been playing a little more since Phee's injury — and she has played well. She is averaging 7.3 points, and 6.8 rebounds - 4.7 being defensive — per game. Earlier this month, she had a really good set of back-to-back games. The first being against the Las Vegas Aces, where the Lynx won 111-58. In this game, Shepard recorded a season-high 18 points and 14 rebounds. The next game, in a 91-87 win against the Seattle Storm, she put up 13 points and 13 rebounds. Helping the No.1 team in the league win without their star player is a very compelling argument for this award.

1. Naz Hillmon, Atlanta Dream

Right now, Naz Hillmon seems like the player to beat in this race. Hillmon is averaging 8.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game this season. But the Atlanta Dream have been on an absolute heater recently; they're currently on a six-game winning streak and have taken the No. 2 spot over the New York Liberty in the W rankings. Hillmon has been putting on a show during the Dream's hot streak. She has been in the line-up for an injured Jordin Canada and is proving why she should be in this conversation.

Over the last six games, Hillmon is averaging 13.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. She is making a case for the Dream to allow her more minutes off the bench upon the return of Jordin Canada. This has also been by far her best season in the league since coming in three years ago — she is also being considered for the Most Improved Player award.

Honorable Mention: Dijonai Carrington, Minnesota Lynx

Dijonai Carrington was recently traded to the Minnesota Lynx from the Dallas Wings. She has quickly made a compelling case as to why her name should be in the 6POY conversation — and I think we will see her quickly climb this ladder. She made an already dangerous bench even more terrifying for opponents. Since arriving in Minnesota, Carrington has played three games and has averaged 13.3 points and 4 rebounds in her time off the bench. She has also had 2 steals in each of her three games. As the Lynx close out their already dominant season, we might see Carrington have more time on the court to further prove her case.