WNBA All-Star voting: Everything you need to know to cast your ballot

As the WNBA continues to grow, the league is finding new ways to put power directly in the hands of fans. And that includes a major update to one of the season’s biggest moments: the All-Star Game.

According to the WNBA, as of this season, the 2025 AT&T All-Star Game will hand over 50 percent of the vote to the fans. Here’s everything you need to know about how All-Star voting works this year, and how to make your ballot count.

When and where is the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game?

The 2025 All-Star Game will be played on July 19 in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Fever, a franchise with surging star power in Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark. Indy is hosting the game at a time when their players and their fan base are front and center. There is also a 3-point contest and skills challenge on July 18.

How WNBA All-Star voting works in 2025

Voting began on June 11 and will end on June 28. Each ballot will include four guards and six front-court players. Current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent of the vote. And votes count double on June 14, 20, and 27.

"After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups: fan votes, player votes and media votes," according to the league. "Each player's score will be calculated by averaging their weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score will be named as starters for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025."

Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score. And the league’s coaches will pick the 12 reserves once the 10 starters have been confirmed.

Which WNBA stars are leading All-Star conversations?

There’s no doubt that Indiana fans will be getting out the vote to see their stars playing on their court for the game. Despite missing more than half of the Fever's games this season, the team announced that superstar guard Caitlin Clark's name will still be on the ballot for All-Star voting.

Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, who are both two-time All-Stars, are on the list of Fever players seeking selections alongside Clark.

The Fever are struggling this season, sitting at just 4-5. They have been missing Clark, who was a shoo-in for the All-Star game last season as a star rookie. Due to a quad injury, she has missed the last six games, but has announced her return. (There are no game requirements in the WNBA to be eligible for the All-Star Game).

It will be thrilling to see if Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers gets into the All-Star Game. Meanwhile, there's no doubt that veterans like the league’s leading scorer Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, reigning MVP A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, and Sabrina Ionescu, who helped the New York Liberty to their first title last season, will be there in Indiana alongside the newcomers.